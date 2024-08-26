Maintain brain health and prevent neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Nutrition plays a very important roleAccording to Dr. Uma Naidoo, Harvard nutritionistand neuroscientist Lisa Genova, there is a particular food that stands out for its benefits exceptional for the brain: green leafy vegetables. When it comes to such as Alzheimer’s,According to Dr. Uma Naidoo,and neuroscientist Lisa Genova, there is aexceptional for the brain:

According to the media CNBCnatural vegetables, such as Kale, spinach, lettuce, cabbage, Swiss chard, pak choi (bok choi) and mustard greensestablished themselves as the Number one food for brain health. These contribute to a balanced diet and offer Specific benefits for the brainbacked by scientific research.

Reasons why green leafy vegetables are essential for brain health



According to Harvard specialists, for these reasons it is It is important to incorporate some of these vegetables in your daily life:

They are rich in B vitamins.

A deficiency in B vitamins, especially vitamin B9 (folate), is associated with conditions such as depression and dementia. According to a study from Wayne State University School of Medicine, Folate is essential for brain and neurological healthDr. Naidoo highlighted that green leafy vegetables are a excellent source of this vitamin, essential for the optimal functioning of neurotransmitters and balanced psychological health.

They contain nutrients that stimulate the brain

Green leafy vegetables are packed with nutrients that directly benefit the brain, such as folate, lutein, and beta-carotene. Lutein was linked to improvements in brain function and structure in older adults, while beta-carotene, according to a systematic review, can enhance verbal and cognitive memory.

A Increased dietary fiber intake is associated with a lower likelihood of developing depression, as indicated by a study published in “Complementary Therapies in Medicine” in 2021.

Green vegetables also help to reduce weight

For this reason, professional Naidoo recommends consuming more fiber through plant-based foodsand green leafy vegetables are particularly rich in fiber.