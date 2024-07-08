There are some places in the world that, due to their spectacular nature, are an attraction for those who travel across the five continents.

South America is that continent where there are countless tourist attractions, But there is one that you probably didn’t know existed and it is a place where three oceans converge.

This strategic location enjoys beautiful landscapes and natural diversity, in addition to being considered a privileged place in terms of trade and defense for the country located there.

Cape Horn in Chile is that emblematic place where the waters of the Pacific Ocean and the Atlantic Ocean meet. and it is known because its waters are turbulent, given that the interaction of these large bodies of water create a phenomenon where they collide with force, but do not mix due to their difference in temperature, density and salinity.

Although the sovereignty of the southern country is suspended by the Transatlantic Treaty, the extension of this place is extended to the South Pole.

The Chilean coast has an extension of 6,435 from the Atacama Desert to Magallanes in the south, The Pacific has been a great influence for this country because thousands of families feed from it and it is considered a place where maritime products are a great source of economy.

Chile has a presence in South America and Oceania such as Easter Island and Salas y Gómez Island, which have in their extension great cultural wealth as well as volcanoes that are of great importance to the country.

Furthermore, given the southern country’s claim to Antarctica, it can enter both the Atlantic and Antarctic oceans, giving it access to all three like no other country in the world.

