It remains the eternal discussion among car enthusiasts. People who avoid the ‘scratch street’ as a medieval disease and people who have a full-day program of life to have.

A large portion of the people who hate car washes and love cleaning have now ended up in the comment section of this article. Then we can now move on to the topic of this article. Because what is the right washing program?

The ideal washing program is…

You would think or say that it is the most expensive, right? But nothing could be further from the truth! That is what the ADAC, the German variant of the ANWB, states. That’s because you have to deal with bottom cleaning with the more expensive programs. And according to German car friends, that is not good for your car at all.

It is possible that the bottom cleaning will damage the car even more. You have to be careful, especially with older cars. This allows the moisture to get into openings in the bottom of the car. This can then lead to rust.

How should you clean your bottom? Easy! Mother nature arranged that for you. Listen carefully to Gerrit Hiemstra (we’re going to miss you dude!) and go for a drive when it starts to rain. This ensures proper soil cleaning. In this way, the sand, mud and other dirt will disappear from the bottom.

Wash and protect well

According to the ADAC, the most important thing is to thoroughly pre-wash the car before you let the car go into the car wash. That you remove all the dirt as much as possible, let your brushes do their job.

Also useful: protecting your paint. Think of good wax treatment or coating. It is also important to keep an eye on your paint. Touching up small spots immediately can prevent a lot of nagging and nagging. So choose the most expensive cleaning program and wash regularly on the basic washing program (but with drying). Apparently you don’t need more.

