It is time for many Spaniards to start making their pools according to the history of other years. On December 22 in many homes the expectation is maximum, however there is always a notable absence, and that is Melilla as the least fortunate region. It is the only place in Spain where it has never fallen the ‘Gordo’ of the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery. A streak that others, such as Ávila, Tarragona and Zamora, broke in 2018. Thus finally leaving the list of those not awarded the grand prize, from 400,000 euros to tenth.

At the opposite pole is the capital, Madridon which fortune has smiled, with the first prize, 83 times. In fact, the 2018 draw changed the map of luck in Spain. The first Christmas Lottery prize was distributed among 189 different locations. ‘Gordo’ fell in 129 locations for the first time in history. And as of 2012, only 157 locations had been awarded; later, there were 207 in total. In 2018, that number rose to 333 municipalities.

Melilla spends less money in the Christmas Lottery

According to State Lotteries and Betting, Melilla residents are the ones who spend the least money in the Christmas Lottery. The average expenditure per inhabitant in Melilla, in 2022, was 13.72 euros, when the average in Spain is 64.88 euros. This means that in Melilla they spend a 82% less than the rest. And this ends up affecting your chances. However, it is worth noting that in 2020, the people of Melilla obtained a fifth prize. The winning number was 86986, sold at the ‘The Golden Girls’ Administration.

Another city in Spain, which unlike Melilla, is fortunate is Barcelona. In Barcelona, ​​there have been 42 first prizes since 1817, the last example being in 2019. The large number of tenths sold in the city influences the chances that a citizen who has bought their tenth there will be lucky. in the Christmas Lottery.









And the third city with the most hopes of repeating the award is Sevillepreviously received it 17 times. The last time was in 2018. Bilbao follows with 14, Valencia, also with 14 and Zaragoza, with 13. Despite the odds, perhaps this year Melilla will manage to change its luck.