When Dragonballz the battle of the gods was released, and once introduced us to the characters that many of us grew up with, it also introduced us to Beerus, the God of Destruction. In his introduction, this cat was quite a threat to the Z Fighters. However, There was one in particular who managed to surprise Beerus and hit him without any kind of repercussion..

As you probably already know, both in The Battle of the Godsas well as in the anime adaptation by Dragon Ball Super, Beerus presented himself as a villain, who was ready to destroy the Earth, and it took Goku’s power to show him that there was no need for this. However, before this, heroes like Vegeta faced the God of Destruction, only to be defeated by the cat. All but one. Unexpectedly, Yamcha has been the only mortal capable of hitting and surprising Beerus, and still living to tell the tale.

For those who don’t remember, there is a moment, both in the movie and in the anime, where Yamcha arrives at Bulma’s party, and greets Beerus with a pat on the back, action that takes the God of Destruction by surprise. While this interaction was peaceful and free of any intention of fighting, it is still surprising that someone like Yamcha, who has been portrayed as the joke of the series, was capable of something that neither Goku nor Vegeta have been capable of in their entire history.

Dragon Ball Super first aired in Japan in July 2015 and continued until March 2018. The story takes place after the Buu arc seen in Dragon Ball Z, but before Goku goes to train with Uub. The first arcs of the anime were responsible for adapting the events of The Battle of the Gods and Resurrection F, two films that were responsible for reviving fans’ passion for Akira Toriyama’s work.

After that, Dragon Ball Super introduced us to new original story arcs, such as the Universe 6 saga, the Future Trunks saga, and the Tournament of Power. Along with the Z Fighters we already know, the anime introduced us to Beerus, the God of Destruction, and his assistant, Whis, Champa, a God of Destruction from Universe 6, and many other characters from different universes as the concept of the multiverse is explored.

Although Dragon Ball Super began as an anime, it eventually had a manga adaptation illustrated by Toyotaro, with contributions from Akira Toriyama. Manga and anime sometimes have differences in the way they present the story. Although the anime has come to an end, at least so far, the manga continues, and presented us with original stories, such as the Moro and Granolah arc.

The reception of Dragon Ball Super It was generally positive from fans of the franchise, and helped revitalize Dragon Ball’s popularity. However, some had mixed reactions to certain aspects of the series, particularly the quality of the animation in some episodes.

I hope that one day the events of Moro and Granolah will be adapted into an anime. More than just being continuations of Dragon Ball Super, they present us with interesting concepts for the series, and explore Goku and Vegeta’s past, something that hasn’t been attempted much.

