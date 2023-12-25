Lukashenko: Zelensky realizes that the time has come to negotiate

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky began to understand the inevitability of a political path to ending the conflict. The politician told reporters about this in St. Petersburg.

Now this has already reached the politicians. The military always puts pressure, the military sees what is happening. The pressure is very strong. You probably noticed from Zelensky’s press conference that he is beginning to understand Alexander Lukashenko President of Belarus

According to Lukashenko, finding a political solution in 2024 is the only chance for the Ukrainian president to end the conflict peacefully. The politician added that if they do not use it in Kyiv, the country will collapse.

Western politicians call for peace talks on Ukraine

House of Representatives member Matt Gaetz said Washington should persuade Zelensky to negotiate peace. According to him, the United States authorities sent enough money to Ukraine.

We must tell Zelensky to strive for peace Matt Goetz Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto also called for peace negotiations on Ukraine. In his opinion, it is necessary not only to send military assistance to the Ukrainian side, but also to try to resolve the conflict through political means.

The head of the department called for the restoration of “what existed” before the start of the special military operation on February 24, 2022, without specifying what was at stake. According to him, everything that cannot be solved with weapons “must be done in another way.”

What cannot be achieved through military means can be achieved by opening a diplomatic and political front to try to achieve the same result through peaceful negotiations Guido Crosetto Italian Defense Minister

US presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, in turn, called peace negotiations necessary for the United States. In her opinion, this will avoid a long conflict, like in Afghanistan. Also, independent US presidential candidate Cornel West called for forcing Kyiv to conclude a peace agreement with Moscow.

At the same time, US President Joe Biden avoided answering the question of when he would recommend that Ukraine begin negotiations with Russia.

Russia sees no prerequisites for negotiations with Ukraine

Press Secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov said that there are no prerequisites for peace negotiations in Ukraine. According to the Kremlin representative, today the topic of negotiations with Kiev is, in principle, irrelevant.

We have repeatedly repeated that there is no basis, no foundation for these negotiations Dmitry Peskov press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin

The representative of the Russian leader noted that since Kyiv legally prohibited negotiations with Moscow, the prerequisites for a peaceful settlement have become even fewer.

Putin, in turn, said that Kyiv, with the support of the West, openly took the path of terrorism. According to him, Russian special services must strengthen anti-terrorism work in all areas.

We know that the Kiev regime, with the direct support of foreign intelligence services, has openly taken the path of terrorist methods, in fact, state terrorism Vladimir Putin President of Russia

In particular, the methods of the Ukrainian side include sabotage against civilian objects, fuel and energy infrastructure, as well as terrorist attacks, the politician noted.