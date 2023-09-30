The Chery International group has decided to enter Spain. And the first vehicle that will arrive at its official dealers –of which it intends to build 80 over the next year– is the Omoda 5 C segment SUV. Its starting price will be 29,000 euros, as sources from the brand based in Wuhú (China) have been able to confirm.

The Omoda 5 is 4.4 meters long, 1.82 wide and 1.59 high. This confronts it directly with other models in its category, such as the Seat Ateca, Peugeot 3008, Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, Renault Austral or Nissan Qashqai.

The price of the Omoda 5 may be reduced further with launch campaigns or financing promotions, standing in a range of between 26,000 and 28,000 euros. The details have not yet been specified by the manufacturer.

This SUV will reach dealerships at the end of 2023 or beginning of 2024 and will be followed by a 100% electric version, with a range of up to 450 kilometers. Hybrid propulsion systems, both conventional and plug-in, will arrive later.

In addition, another emblem of the Chery Group will arrive at these points of sale with a superior market positioning and focused on larger SUVs, thanks to a platform developed together with Land Rover: Jaecoo.

The landing engine is a four-cylinder engine with a displacement of 1.6 liters, which in the versions outside Europe delivers 197 horsepower, but for reasons of approval, in the community market these are reduced to 185. This allows the vehicle to reach the 100 km/h in 7.8 seconds.

Interior of Omoda 5.



Cherry







The gearbox is seven-speed and double clutch with an adequate speed – the Chery group cannot be judged from the PDK prism –, which gives it a consumption of 7.5 l/100 km. In terms of emissions, this represents 170 g of CO2 per 100 km, and receives the C label from the DGT.

You can opt for the Omoda 5 in two different finishes: Comfort and Premium. Both have 13 driving aids, and as far as these are concerned, it only varies between a rear camera with good resolution, or several to generate a 360º aerial view.

At Omoda they have realized that the interior is one of the most critical points when deciding to purchase and it comes with equipment that is difficult to find in Spain outside of much more premium models, such as heated seats, both with heat and cold, for both rows of the passenger compartment.