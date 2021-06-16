The olympic mexican team She is prepared to face the matches in the Tokyo competition. Now, the names of the 22 footballers with whom coach Jaime Lozano will be counting towards the summer games have been released. After much expectation about who would be chosen, this time the template for said contest has been defined.
In the goal they will have the experience of the goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, who is expected to be the undisputed starter to be the leader in the bottom of the field. For its part, in the defensive zone the team will be made up of young men and with projection in their respective squads. It should be noted that in the rear does not appear some element of greater experience.
In the midfield, the footballer Luis Romo, of the Blue Cross MachineHe will be the one who is reinforcing the youth in the Tricolor. The technical director is expected to employ him as a starter so that he can contribute his quality and leadership in the midfield.
Up front, the man of experience is the gunner of the Eagles of America Henry Martin, who arrives after a step with chiaroscuro in the senior team. Now his role will be to exhort the national attackers to do a good job in the contest.
Here the complete list:
Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (America), Sebastián Jurado (Cruz Azul) and Luis Malagón (Necaxa).
Defenses: Jorge Sánchez (America), César Montes (Monterrey), Jesús Angulo (Atlas), Erick Aguirre (Pachuca), Johan Vásquez (Pumas UNAM), Gerardo Arteaga (Genk).
Media: Luis Romo (Cruz Azul), Carlos Rodríguez (Monterrey), Roberto Alvarado (Cruz Azul), Fernando Beltrán (Chivas), José Esquivel (FC Juárez), Uriel Antuna (Chivas), Sebastián Córdova (America) and Jesús Angulo (Chivas) .
Forwards: Alexis Vega (Chivas), Henry Martin (America), Diego Lainez (Real Betis), Eduardo Aguirre (Santos Laguna) and José Juan Macías (Chivas).
On the other hand, it should be noted that of the call, only two Mexican soccer players are trying their luck in the Old Continent, such is the case of Diego Lainiez (Real Betis) and Gerardo Arteaga (Genk). The Aztec team was positioned in Group A, along with teams such as France, South Africa and Japan, the Gauls being the strongest rival and counting on their star Kylian Mbappé.
The debut of the Aztec players will take place on Thursday, July 22 before France, o’clock at 03:00 in the Tokyo Stadium. The second commitment will be on Sunday 25 of the same month, when they measure forces against Japan, at 06:00 hours at the Saitama Stadium. Finally, Mexico closes the group stage on Wednesday 28, by facing South Africa sharp at 06:30 am at the Sapporo Dome.
