It seems that the series Fast and furious there will be no end. Unexpectedly, Today the official name and logo that the next film in this universe will have has been revealed.

Through his official Instagram account, Vin Diesel, who plays Toretto in these films, has revealed that the next chapter in the series is named after Fast X. Along with this, the official logo of the tape has been shared, which has an X, very much like the X-Men, in the background.

Previously, this was what Diesel commented on this tape, and what fans can expect from it:

“Good morning planet… I know I haven’t posted in a minute, when people in the world suffer, I tend to withdraw from superficial social media acts. However, I know there are many of you who really sincerely look forward to hearing from me and where my mood is. I’m nearing the end of the first saga… which is Fast. It’s so intense, even though God has brought such incredible talent to help me complete this mythology, I can’t help but remember… you all have been a part of this journey.”

Outside of Jason Momoa’s participation as the villain, and Brie Larson as a new character, currently there is not much information about this tape. However, considering the popularity of the series, it is very likely that next year will fast x

In the meantime, we remind you that Fast & Furious: Crossroads it will disappear from digital stores in just a few days.

Editor’s note:

The Fast series is at its best. Although it is mentioned that the next movie will go back to its beginnings, it is very likely that this will not be the case, and the adventures keep going on and on until the last clue is run on Mars.

Via: Vin Diesel