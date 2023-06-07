Juventus Turin would have as a priority to get the services of Lucas Vázquez for the right-back in the next season. And it is that the Italian journalist for Sky Sports, Gianluca Di Marzio, has reported that the Bianconero team would have contacted the Real Madrid player.
Therefore, today, we will talk about this offer that Juventus Turin has launched for the right-handed side of Real Madrid
What is Lucas Vázquez’s role at Real Madrid?
The current player of the merengue team is the club’s second winger. He is behind Dani Carvajal, who has been the starter for much of the season. Lucas Vázquez has limited himself to playing games to rest Carvajal or when he has not been available.
How much does Juventus want to sign Lucas Vázquez for?
La Vechia Signora has valued the player at a value of around six or eight million euros. Price for which they will launch the offer to Real Madrid, hoping that they will accept it when they see that he is Carlo Ancelotti’s second man for that position.
It would be necessary to see if Real Madrid would come to accept that offer, its termination clause is 160 million euros, so they could negotiate the price. The price offered by Juventus is similar to that paid by the white team after their good season at Espanyol.
What is Lucas Vázquez’s current contract with Real Madrid?
The player has a contract with the white club until June 2024. Therefore, Real Madrid could look favorably on selling the player instead of waiting for him not to renew and go free next season.
