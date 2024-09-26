In his search for the so-called American dream, Thousands of people put their lives at risk by having to cross what is considered the deadliest land migratory route in the world.. This is the odyssey in the search for missing migrants.

According to the criteria of

The middle CBS News accompanied a group of volunteers, known as Los Armadillos, who are dedicated to search for undocumented immigrants who have disappeared in the Sonoran Desert.

This area has proven to be deadly for many people. Border Patrol figures indicate that 568 deaths were recorded in fiscal year 2021 and 900 in 2022, an all-time high. Nevertheless, The route continues to be used by thousands of migrants as it represents the best opportunity to reach the North American country without being detected.

According to the media, The search for Los Armadillos begins in the early hours of the morning with a prayer near the Mexico border and the United States. On that particular occasion, the group was searching for José Salinas Pineda, a 21-year-old Mexican immigrant who has been missing since early June.

Although they know that the immigrant most likely died in his attempt to start a new life in the United States, volunteers want to bring peace to families by telling them what happened to their loved one.

Roberto Reséndiz, a 48-year-old man who is one of the leaders of the search group, told the outlet that It doesn’t seem fair for a person to stay there, referring to the desert.

And it is that Every day there are several migrants who risk their lives trying to cross through inhospitable terrain which reaches very high temperatures, especially during the summer. In fact, that is why volunteers also have to be prepared. Carrying boots, shin guards, walking sticks and backpacks with water, cereal bars and medical kits, they enter the desert.

In the particular case of José Salinas they had a clue, his traveling companions told them that he had gotten tired near a mountain known as “The Buddha” where he was abandoned.

But, his search was fruitless. To date There is still no information on the whereabouts of José Salinas.

Border Patrol agents have a delicate task. Photo:Facebook US Border Patrol Share

Volunteers searching for missing migrants

The group of volunteers called Los Armadillos carry out search tasks and rescue without further training, only with the mission of helping.

In fact, when they return to their homes in Southern California, they work in construction, are gardeners or electricians. But They are convinced that they must participate in the humanitarian mission of bringing a little peace to families who know nothing about their loved ones.

Several of them have been searching for missing migrants for many years, although they are not always successful in locating people and most of those who manage to be located are already dead. But also They have found others alive to whom they provide water and medical care.