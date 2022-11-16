Something that has been reported in the world recently is the large number of layoffs that various companies have made, some may be due to inflation, others due to a change of directors, even due to transfer from one company to another. Therefore, many people are surely looking for a job by the time we are writing this.

Amazon

More recently, it is said that Amazon will be carrying out a considerable cut in personnel, specifically some 10,000 people are being relegated from their positions. The reason is because they are looking to use their resources to reinforce technology research for their own devices like Alexa and its artificial intelligence.

Twitter

Another of the companies that has carried out layoffs is Twitter, since its new owner Elon Musk has come to want to give the company a twist, where among his first mandates is the decision to have to pay for the verification popcorn . To this is added the dismissal of several employees, it is estimated that approximately 5,500 of them would have gone.

It is worth commenting that several of them come from the PR division and have to do with the communication departments.

Disney

A company that also joins the layoffs is Disney, since losses involving millions of dollars are reported, and since things cannot be afforded, it was evident that they should reduce staff. A number was not given as is, but for the stipulated percentage that is sought to be reduced, it is possible that 2,000 to 3,000 users have to look for another job.

Microsoft

A few weeks ago it was also announced that Microsoft would have plans to kill some of its employees, it is mentioned that it could be 1% of them and the accounts are taken, the total could reach 1,800. This to finance some projects that are pending, not only in the part of video games with Xbox, but in more departments.

Goal

The Metaverse has not been a great achievement for Mark Zuckerberg and that has translated into losses, which in turn mean layoffs in order to lower costs in everything the company is betting on. And the percentage of this can be considered important, since it was recently reported that 11,000 people left their posts within this entity.

Now that we review all these companies, if we add up the layoffs made, there would be approximately 30,300 people who are currently looking for a new opportunity. Although it is likely that for these times fewer users are taking a breather.

editor’s note: Without a doubt, large companies are not touching their hearts to tell people that they should leave the company, the worst thing is that they are letting them know that their functions are not 100% expendable. So in the end, we can be considered as easily replaceable.