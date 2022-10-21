Last year, one of the most liked games on Nintendo Switch was neither more nor less than No More Heroes 3, created by the Grasshopper Manufacture studio and, of course, directed by Suda51. And although the result was most favorable and satisfactory, it seems that the creator of the series wanted much more content in terms of bosses to face. In a recent interview with the medium known as Gematsu, Suda51 mentioned that he would have liked to add more characters to the franchise, specifically about 100 that Travis would have faced. However, due to limitation issues, among other details, it is obvious that in the end the idea of ​​what would have been the perfect game could not be finalized. Here’s his comment: Of course there were a lot of things we wanted to do, and I’ve talked about this in many interviews before, but initially we envisioned having 100 bosses and having more playable characters than just Travis; those were some ideas we considered. Also, it was going to take place not only in Santa Destroy, but also in a place called Utopiland. We wanted to create an entire freely traversable map. I was really hoping to accomplish all of those things, but due to factors like the sheer volume of the game, scheduling, budget, etc., we ended up having to cut back on a lot of things. …To be honest… I wish we had added more weapons. I wanted to have three types of weapons and honestly, that’s one of my regrets. So in the future, if we do a remake or a remaster or something like that, maybe 10 years from now or so, I want to make sure we put stuff like that in the game, if it happens. But again, I can’t make any promises at this point. Remember that No More Heroes 3 is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Via: gonintendo



