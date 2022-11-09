A few weeks ago it was officially launched Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II to the market, a game that is the restart of the original launch that we saw many years ago. This has sold very well, so many have wondered what the number of active players is, and it seems that we already have the answer.

According to the statistics, there would be approximately between three and 10 million people who are playing the title frequently, to say the least, there have come times when Steam it counted just over 300,000 players at the same time. So, on consoles there must also be a quite remarkable figure, whether on platforms PlayStation Y Xbox.

The maximum of 10 million is based on Activision claims he made $800 million in revenue after the game’s release. $800 million divided by $80 (the median amount of the different editions of MW2) equals 10 million. Still, the numbers may not be that accurate, they should fluctuate constantly.

It’s worth saying, that Activision It has not taken the 100% reliable numbers as it is, so we will have to wait a little longer to know all the accurate data that should be balanced with the distributed copies, whether physical or digital. It shouldn’t be long, after all, the company likes to thank fans for being successful.

Via: gamerevolution

editor’s note: These news are no longer surprising at all in these times, since each delivery exceeds the number of sales obtained. That means, the number of players should be considerable.