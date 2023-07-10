For a change, Mark Rutte did not get on his bike last Friday when he offered his resignation. A good moment to see what the outgoing prime minister of the Netherlands is driving. Mark Rutte’s car is a Saab 9-3 Sport Estate of about 14 years old. Although the name suggests otherwise, there is little sporty about the car. Sport Estate is simply the name that Saab’s marketing department gave to the station wagon at the time.

A Saab is the perfect premier car, because the car can only be more neutral if it was built in Switzerland. It has to be the least offensive car brand in the world. Plus, the Swedish brand has been bankrupt for some time, so there can never be a conflict of interest (something with dubious tenders). And you may consider it a car brand for people with gray manes and an awkward Youp van ‘t Hek frame, but it is physically impossible to dislike Saab.

Mark Rutte’s car

The dark gray Saab is from 2007 and was originally delivered in the Netherlands. According to the registration data, Mark Rutte bought the car from the first owner in 2009. In November the car has to go for the MOT again. The 1.8-liter petrol engine without turbo is good for 122 hp. The 0-100 time is therefore an overwhelming 11.5 seconds and the top speed is 200 km / h. Rutte’s Saab 9-3 is a manual transmission.

What is the car worth?

The oldest Saab 9-3 Sport Estates are already more than 15 years old. The cheapest copies are already for sale for around 1,000 euros. If you want an enthusiast’s copy, you can even buy one for 10,000 euros. The new price at the time was between 29,000 and 55,000 euros. Rutte’s 9-3 contains the cheapest motorization that was available at the time and the new price in 2007 was approximately 32,000 euros. An earlier car owned by Mark Rutte was a 9-3 Coupé from 1999, but that car has been dismantled, according to the RDW.

Mark Rutte’s bicycle

Something that still surprises them every day abroad is that outgoing Prime Minister Rutte prefers to come to work by bicycle. Or came, so. You know, the one with no armor and no driver. Mark Rutte rides a Koga F3, a Dutch-made bicycle. This bicycle – without an electric motor – costs about 1,300 euros. So there is a chance that Mark Rutte’s bicycle and car are about the same price.

Photo: Thomcarspotter

This article was originally posted in March 2021. The article has been updated and reposted.