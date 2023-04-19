We now get to see the Folgore in all its glory.

The brand that mainly had to rely on roaring V8s also has to believe it. After presents the all-electric GranTurismo Folgore Maserati in Shanghai their next all-electric model: the Grecale Folgore.

We had already seen a few pictures of this car at the introduction of the regular one Grecale, but now we have extensive footage from all sides. We will briefly discuss the external differences with the normal Grecale.

Of course, the exhausts are missing and the grille is (largely) closed. However, that is not very noticeable. But don’t worry: there are still a number of features by which you can recognize the electric Maserati Grecale.

For example, the Folgore has a different front bumper, with the air intakes on the left and right side connected. Furthermore, the part that is painted in body color is striking (provided you do not order black). There is also a part painted under the rear bumper, where the exhausts are normally. Otherwise, it’s just plain old stuff.

The Grecale Folgore also has special aerodynamic rims, which are largely closed. These are very similar to the ones that can be found under the GranTurismo Folgore.

A year has now passed since the introduction of the Grecale (which also announced the Folgore), but unfortunately Maserati still does not have the extensive specifications ready.

We do know something: the Grecale Folgore uses 400V technology and has a 105 kWh battery pack. The range is unfortunately not yet known, but it will be quite large. The performance is also a must, because the Grecale Folgore gets more than 500 hp and 800 Nm of torque.

The Grecale Folgore will have a top speed of “more than 200 km/h”. That’s not that impressive for a Maserati, but then again, EVs aren’t made for top speed. The acceleration will be all the more impressive. And in the end that’s what matters most to you.

The new Maserati Grecale Folgore will have its market launch sometime during the year. We hope that Maserati will also have all the specifications by then.

Would you like to know how you like the Maserati Grecale with combustion engine? Check out the driving test below!

