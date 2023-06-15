The first D-segment electric station wagon is here!

It was a long wait for electric station wagons, but they are slowly but surely coming. After Opel, Peugeot and MG, the next brand is now coming with an electric station wagon. This is one that is a segment higher. Meet the Nio ET5 Touring, the first electric station wagon in the D-segment.

You are probably not very familiar with the Nio model range, but the ET5 we already know as a sedan. This is a straight-up Tesla Model 3 killer, with similar dimensions. Unlike Tesla, Nio does see bread in a station wagon variant.

Viewed from the side, the Nio ET5 Touring is quite similar to the Peugeot (e-)308 SW, while the rear is reminiscent of the Taycan Sport Turismo. That’s not an insult, though. The whole just looks sleek, and secretly even better than the sedan.

What it’s all about in a station wagon is the luggage space. You can store 450 liters in the back of the Nio ET5 Touring. That is not a huge amount for a station, but there is still 42 liters of extra space under the floor. In addition, you can fold the rear seats for 1,300 liters of luggage space. And otherwise you can always tie the roof box to the roof.

As with the ET5 sedan, you can choose between a 75 kWh and a 100 kWh battery. In the first case you have a range of 435 km and in the second case a range of 560 km. That saves about 20 to 30 km with the sedan.

The Nio ET5 Touring can be ordered from today, so we immediately know what it should cost. The starting price is €51,900. As usual with Nio, there is a big catch: this is the price exclusive battery. For the 75 kWh battery you pay €169 per month, for the 100 kWh battery €289 per month. Deliveries of this model will start in October.

Since the Peugeot e-308 SW and the Opel Astra Electric Sports Tourer cannot yet be ordered, the M.G. 5 actually the only competitor at the moment. So we can keep the price comparison short. The MG is considerably cheaper, with a starting price of €35,885. Then you get a car from a lower segment, but one with more luggage space, namely 479 liters.

This article appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

