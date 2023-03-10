Just as technology has advanced by leaps and bounds in recent years, cybercriminals have advanced in the same way, which is why in this note we will tell you the process that criminals follow in one of the most recent tech support scams.

On this occasion we will talk specifically about the false technical assistance services that criminals often use to get money and personal data to people through electronic means.

In accordance with “Computer Today”Despite the fact that cybercriminals have been implementing different types of scams for years, managing to defraud thousands of people and extracting millions of pesos from them, they continue to do so today, although yes, in a more sophisticated.

It is so that beyond the fake phone calls and messages, the criminals of the networks continue to take advantage of their tricks. For the dimensions of the size of this problem, it is enough to take the data revealed by a study carried out by Microsoft in 2021.

According to research, three-fifths of consumers around the world encountered cyber scams of this nature during 2020. Meanwhile, one in six of these people managed to be deceived by cybercriminals, who generally lost money.

Next, taking the text published in Computer Hoy as a reference, we detail the process of the most used support scams today.

First, the person receives an email from a domain that seems legitimate, where they are warned about the automatic renewal of a technical service (guarantee), for several thousand pesos. Therefore, the victim is called to contact the indicated telephone number or email if she does not want to pay the amount.

Following this, the person calls the scammers requesting an explanation or a refund.

Then, the cybercriminal convinces the person to download software that uses the Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) on their device, which will give them access to the victim’s computer, according to which they can provide technical assistance and process the return.

Subsequently, the criminal will claim to have issued the refund and will ask the person to log in to their banking app to verify that it has been done correctly. It will be this that allows the criminal to access the account.

Finally, once in the scammed bank account, the cybercriminal will freeze the screen or show you a blank window while secretly transferring funds from the account.

Tips to Avoid Cyber ​​Tech Support Scams

To avoid falling for this type of cyber scam or others, ESET, an expert company in cybersecurity, gives the following recommendations: