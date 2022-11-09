Take a good look at the photos, what do you see? No, take a closer look. Did you say a car? Then you are half wrong, according to Volvo. According to the brand, the brand new and fully electric Volvo EX90 is a seven-seater SUV on the one hand and a further developed computer on wheels on the other. We still see a car.

According to the big boss of Volvo, the EX90 marks the beginning of a new era for Volvo. “The Volvo EX90 represents what we are and where we are going. Born electric and defined by software, it shows what Volvo cars will stand for in the future,” says Jim Rowan. And he adds another promise: a new electric Volvo must be unveiled every year until 2030.

The SUV can already drive completely independently

The computer part of the EX90 can be found in, among other things, new cameras and radar and lidar sensors. For example, he can take a 360-degree picture of the outside world and spot obstacles that are hundreds of meters away. Also on the highway, day and night. Of course, the Volvo checks whether you are still paying attention behind the wheel and if necessary, it will call someone for you.

For the time being, the Volvo EX90 cannot drive autonomously, but that is coming. The Swedish car brand says the hardware is ready for autonomous driving. As soon as the governments agree, software can be installed via an over-the-air update that makes it possible. For now we have to make do with an improved version of Pilot Assist and the EX90 helps you when changing lanes.

Specifications of the Volvo EX90

The Volvo EX90 comes in two versions: the standard version and the Performance. They both get two electric motors and a large battery pack of 107 kWh. The range of the standard is 585 kilometers and with the Performance it is a negligible 5 kilometers shorter.

That is, by the way, if you drive slowly. Because if you appeal to the power of the Volvo EX90 Performance, the kWh will quickly disappear. The two electric motors together are good for 517 hp and 910 Nm. This means that the 2,828 kilo Performance takes 4.9 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h.

The price of the Volvo EX90 and EX90 Performance

The standard version EX90 does it with 408 hp and 770 Nm. The sprint to 100 takes a second longer. The 250 kW fast charging ensures that the battery can be charged from 10 to 80 percent within half an hour. In the Netherlands, the prices of the Volvo EX90 start at 102,295 euros. For the Performance I lost 107,495 euros.