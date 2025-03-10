Changes arrive in the network of Public Urban Bus Transport In the city of Zaragoza. The next day March 17 It is the date on which it will start working Two new express circular linesthe so -called CI3 and CI4in addition to improving two of the existing ones: the 38 and 36 in which some modifications have been made on their tour.

The two circular lines have been designed to improve public transport connections in at least eight urban districts. It’s about La Almozara, Historic Center, Arrabal, Actur, Las Fuentes, San José, University and Delicias that, in addition, they will have an easier and more direct connection with the Delicias Intermodal Station.

These new express circular lines will have a six -minute frequency And it is estimated that they can transport between 22,000 and 25,000 users a day, thanks to these connections, especially with the Intermodal Delicias station, which has registered in recent years a high demand to travel by train or road after freeing the journeys and the increase in public transport after the pandemic. A connection that has also been thought with the historic center to facilitate the arrival of tourists.

The influx is also expected to occur in the connections with the residential developments of the left bank of Zaragoza and concrete areas such as the Barrio de Jesús and the entire surroundings of the Paseo de la Ribera, as well as with the Azud of the Ebro and the bridge of the third millennium.

In addition to these new circular lines, the transport network is also modified in relation to the traditional route of Two bus lines with which it is expected Create 25% the number of beneficiaries potential.

In the case of the Line 38 (Under Aragón-Valdefierro), the connection of the Valdefierro area with hospitals and the university is expanded and improved, apart from with other bus lines. Specifically, now the route will be from the CE Pignatelli by Valdefierro to Tulipán Street. These changes will favor the connection with the Clinical Hospital, University of Zaragoza, Puerta del Carmen and Paseo Pamplona.

The frequencies are maintained while, in the Line 36they are modified in working, so that it goes from 9-12 minutes to 7 or 8 minutes. In this way, the endowment in two buses is increased, adding a total of 11. Regarding the route, changes are produced to circulate along Madrid Avenue and facilitate transfers in the linkage of the links.