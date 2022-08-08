Social Security has created a new model to request unemployment benefits. This new way to submit your application allows you to complete the process online and without having to go to an office. Since June 30, the new, more simplified version has been enabled to reduce processing time. Through the Electronic Headquarters you also have various tools such as the SEPE simulator to find out how much you are due for unemployment or an online service to find out the status of your benefit.

How to apply with the new model



In order to facilitate the process, from now on applying for an unemployment benefit or subsidy will be faster. To access the new model you need to have electronic identification, either through the Digital Certificate, electronic DNI or Cl@ve system. If you want to use the new form, you must follow these steps:

– Access the SEPE Electronic Headquarters and click on the ‘People’ section

– Select the option ‘Apply for your unemployment benefit or subsidy’

– At the bottom of the page you will find the link ‘Access applications’ that will take you to the application for the different benefits and subsidies that can be submitted online

– From here you must identify yourself with the Digital Certificate, the Cl@ve username and password or the electronic DNI in the links that appear in the box to the left of ‘Access for people’

– Once you identify yourself you will have access to the application that depending on the benefit or subsidy you will have to follow some steps or others and fill in the information that is required.

– Finally, you have to confirm the request that depending on the type of access, the process will be different

What benefits and subsidies can be requested



– Application for contributory benefit

– Application for unemployment benefit

– Application for active insertion income (RAI)

– Request for the accumulated and anticipated payment for non-community foreigners (APRE)

– Application for a single payment of the unemployment benefit (Capitalization)

– Application for RAI supplementary aid for victims of gender or domestic violence (ASV)

– Application for agricultural subsidy for temporary SEASS workers

– Application for agricultural income for temporary agricultural workers in Andalusia and Extremadura