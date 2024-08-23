One of the first fronts of the Second World War took place in a boxing ring. In 1938, a year before Nazi Germany invaded Poland, the fight between African-American Joe Louis and German Max Schmeling at Yankee Stadium in New York was surrounded by a strong propaganda charge: Schmeling, who had already defeated Louis on one other occasion, was presented by Goebbels’ Propaganda Ministry as a symbol of Aryan superiority, praised by Hitler, who never missed an opportunity to entertain him or have his picture taken with him. So when Louis beat him decisively (he knocked him out in the first round, after just two minutes, which was enough to hospitalize the German for ten days), Schmeling fell into disgrace, stopped appearing in the Third Reich press and had to ensure that, with the loss of the Führer’s favor, people close to him were not persecuted.

That story inspired Sylvester Stallone’s plot for Rocky IV (1985), the installment of the sports saga where the actor, director and screenwriter finally crossed the limits of hyperbole by staging a fistfight between the two blocks of the Cold War, embodied by Rocky Balboa, the quintessential representation of the American dream, and the Soviet Ivan Drago (played by Dolph Lundgren). More epic in tone, with more training sequences, an over-the-top villain and a rhetoric of apparent patriotic exaltation, that fourth episode had little to do with the intimate character drama that earned the Oscar for best film. Rocky (1976), but that was not a problem for it to become another commercial success and the best known of the sequels of the franchise. A genuine product of its time, Rocky IV It became an emblem of the eighties and, together with Rambo: First Blood II (also from 1985), made Stallone a cinematic ambassador of Reaganism, whether he wanted to or not.

Decades later, Sly still had unfinished business with Drago. After bringing the character back in Creed II: The Legend of Rocky (2018) –where Drago’s son faced the son of Apollo Creed, who died fighting against the Soviet in Rocky IV–, during the coronavirus quarantine he locked himself away to re-edit the entire 1985 film. The version that Stallone finished polishing in 2021 has about half an hour of unreleased material, according to distributor 39 Steps, which, under the new title Rocky vs. Dragois scheduled to be released on August 23 in Spanish cinemas, with a release of between 50 and 60 copies distributed throughout the country. Likewise, there are just as many minutes that disappear: among the most notable modifications, the comic subplot of Sico, the robot that Rocky gave to his brother-in-law Paulie, with whom he established a disconcerting emotional relationship, is left out. Originally it was a nod from Stallone to his autistic son, Seargeoh, since the model used was an invention to promote the development of minors on the spectrum.

“Stallone wanted to take Rocky IV more seriously than I intended,” believes Antonio Candela, author of the book Stallone Universe (Applehead, 2018). “What the new version brings are more fight sequences, taking advantage of the fact that they were wonderfully choreographed, with millimetric editing. And it has eliminated the famous robot girlfriend of the brother-in-law, the touch kitsch from the original, out of shame that he has been feeling over the years.” The news that the new production would not have the robot led many followers to protest (some, out of irony) to Stallone on their social networks, comments that the action star received with humor. “I don’t like the robot anymore,” settled with an Instagram user. “It has been melted down and is now a beer can.” To another he said: “I thought it was endangering the seriousness of the film. I think the robot is getting ready to appear in the new one.” Star Wars”.

In addition to the omission of the robot and the improvement of the fights, in the new montage of Rocky IV The character of Apollo gains weight, in order to emphasize their friendship, the tragedy of his death and the impact it has on the protagonist. The rhythm and atmosphere are slightly different: without major plot changes, Stallone introduces other narrative details, lengthens looks, dialogues and even changes songs. Eye Of The Tigerfrom Survivor, today a classic of nostalgic rock radio stations and which was originally on Rocky III, close the movie instead of the forgotten one Hearts On Fireby John Cafferty. “Over time, he has matured and moved away from certain ideas he had in the eighties,” explains Candela. “Stallone is an author with a palpable evolution, who did not remain stuck in what he did at the beginning. Hell’s Kitchen [1978] and Rocky II [1979, primera entrega bajo su dirección] They are two films with a very New Hollywood staging, very street-wise. But when the eighties arrive, he radically changes his aesthetics and makes another wonder with Rocky III [1982]for me the best of the saga in terms of visuals and editing. He is an author with a personal style and a great idea of ​​how to make films.”

Rewriting the past

In the documentary Keep Punching: The Making Of ‘Rocky Vs. Drago’ (2021), shared for free on YouTube Through an official Stallone channel, the actor and filmmaker reflected on the desire to take his own life to the editing room, change what he didn’t like and correct the decisions he regretted. The feature film captures the entire process of transformation of Rocky IV in its current version, with Stallone taking on his work in the 1980s, scene by scene (determined, while sucking on countless candy sticks and controlling his nerves by compulsively squeezing a clamp), as his editor shows him on a television with the available alternative takes. “This time it’s going to be a drama, without all the silly, superfluous stuff,” he warns on camera, in one of the many occasions when the star expands on his creative perspectives, as when he discusses the notion of cinema being a collective art. “It’s the director’s unique vision,” he argues, going on to describe the pressures he experienced in Rocky IV with “as if Picasso had to paint with 50 people behind him giving their opinions.”

Although it is a material intended almost exclusively for Stallone fans, with curiosities such as the revelation of a hidden tribute to the Italian Hercules (1958), the documentary shows a side of the performer not so associated with his public image. Sly speaks, without any intellectual pretensions, about how his artistic vision continues to condition his life and leads him to constantly rethink everything, with factors as differentiating as experience and temperance finally on his side, as he approaches 80 years of age.

French film producer and PhD in Cinema Studies David da Silva, author of Sylvester Stallone: ​​Working Class Hero (2024, published in Spain by Malpaso), does not believe that the new montage of Rocky IV “It’s a trivial whim. “It’s very interesting. It gives a new aspect to the story and the fights are more realistic, with Rocky dodging or protecting himself more in the last fight. Stallone shot at least two endings and now prefers one in which Rocky greets his adversary, despite having killed his best friend, out of the essential respect that two boxers owe each other when fighting in a ring. It’s very nice and without a doubt the best thing about this montage,” he tells ICON. “However, I still prefer the original montage, because it was in keeping with the times. It was the Cold War, the MTV style was in fashion, it was like a great music video.”

Da Silva is struck by another narrative change of some significance in the film’s ending: “In the Rocky IV In the original, the Soviet leader applauds Rocky’s peace speech. It’s 1985 and this anticipates the easing that will take place between the two countries. In the new cut, he gets angry and walks away. This is representative of what we are experiencing today, with great tensions between the United States and Russia over the war in Ukraine.”

The poster of the reissued film 39 Steps

Beyond the changes listed, the irreplaceable elements for fans of Rocky IV The hero’s training in the USSR, the communist paraphernalia, James Brown’s performance… And, as far as Spanish fans are concerned, the voices of Ricard Solans and Camilo García, who played Rocky and Apollo respectively in the 1985 film and have done so again in the one that is being released in cinemas, are still there. As Adan Latonda, from the Fonofox studio, director of dubbing and voice of Ivan Drago in the new version, explains to ICON, the many variations introduced by Stallone and the quality with which the Spanish sound of the eighties was preserved made it difficult to limit himself to recording only the unreleased parts without there being very pronounced contrasts. “We have re-dubbed the entire film except for some sequences, for a purely sentimental reason,” he says, and gives as an example part of the prologue – the summary of the film Rocky IIIthis time longer – or the moment when Rocky shouts “Dragoooo!” at the top of the mountain.

Latonda appreciates the effort made by Solans, who is semi-retired at 84, to dub Stallone again: “He is emblematic, totally recognisable. He cannot be separated from the character. If he is there, it is thanks to Camilo, who convinced him. Obviously it is not by divine grace, he sets a fee, but he would not have accepted if it were not Rocky and if it had not been for Camilo’s mediation. If we had had to change the voice, it would have been a pain.” In addition to Solans and García, the new dubbing has included Fernando Guillén Cuervo, Andrea Bronston and Rosa María Hernández, who inherits the role of Adrian, previously dubbed by her mother, the late Rosa Guiñón. One of the many details that denote the care with which this Spanish version has been worked on. “When you face a film of this calibre, part of such a well-known saga, which even younger generations continue to watch and means so much to so many people, it is a tremendous responsibility,” admits Latonda.

On why Rocky, beyond the anachronisms, the better or worse sequels and the aspects that now embarrass Stallone, continues to interest the public, Professor David da Silva ventures: “All the films in the saga tell the same story: Rocky first fights against himself (his fears, his doubts, his limits) to become a better human being. That is why there are so many scenes with a mirror. The character often looks at himself in the mirror and this is a symbol that he is facing the worst adversary we have in our lives: ourselves. It is a message that appeals to everyone.” Almost 50 years after the beginning of the saga, the evolution of Rocky and Stallone continues and continues to serve as an example for many. The character says it at the end of this fourth installment, in front of the Soviet brass: “If I can change and you can too, everyone can change.” Even the film in which he says it could have changed.

