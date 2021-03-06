River Plate is still partying. After winning the Argentine Super Cup last Thursday against Racing by a scandalous 5-0, the millionaire team will release a new uniform for this season of the Argentine Professional League 2021. One that invokes the glory of its early years.

And it is that Adidas -today- made official the presentation of the third River equipment, which will be a tribute to celebrate the centenary of the 1920-1921 First Division Championship, title that the millionaire won.

The equipment will be based on the same base as the 1920 champion team: it will have black sleeves, with the three stripes of the brand in white on the shoulders and the shield aligned to the left at chest height; while the vertical stripes are white, red and black, the latter of a lesser thickness. The set will be complemented by a complete with black pants and socks.

Carolina Birizamberri, figure of the women’s team, with the premiere shirt.

In the campaign carried out by Adidas, the German sports brand used the players as models Matías Suárez, Julián Álvarez, Federico Girotti and Leonardo Ponzio, as well as the players Carolina Birizamberri and Lourdes Lezcano, while they toured the Monumental stadium with the new clothing. touring the Monumental with the new shirt.

River Plate will use this set to debut when it faces Godoy Cruz, next March 21 in Mendoza, for a new date of the Professional League.

River’s new shirt.

Those who wish to buy the kit or just the jersey, can do so through the official Adidas website, the River Plate website and in official stores across the country.