The day has only just begun, but this is already the coolest news of today. Renault boss Luca di Meo announced yesterday during the Renault ‘capital markets day’ (a very important meeting about figures) that Renault is working on an electric Twingo. The classic city car has been reborn and still looks just as cute. And look: even the funny door handles have been included.

Di Meo calls the new Twingo ‘real and smart’ and a ‘panacea for sustainable mobility’. According to the Renault boss, the electric Twingo is extremely economical with a consumption of 10 kWh per 100 kilometers. This makes it ‘the best in the segment’. Part of the secret to efficiency lies in the way the battery handles heat. Due to its economical consumption, the Twingo does not require a huge battery.

The price of the electric Renault Twingo

What else do we know about the electric Renault Twingo? Well, it’s going to be cheap. It is a small car with a small battery, which means it requires fewer raw materials. Partly due to this cost saving, Renault can sell the electric Twingo for around 20,000 euros, without taxes. That should be enough to stay ahead of the flood of small Chinese EVs.

Furthermore, the cutest frog eyes are included as headlights, although we think that the green color on the example above was used to show the sustainable side of the Twingo – not to make a comparison with Kermit. Please note: this is only the prototype, so the design can still be improved. Furthermore, a lot of sustainable materials have been used.

The range of the electric Twingo

Renault has not yet communicated anything about the specifications of the battery. The cheap Dacia Spring has a 27.4-kWh battery. If the Twingo uses the same battery, it should have a range of about 275 kilometers. With the Zoe’s battery it should already be able to travel 520 kilometers. We will have to be patient for the final specs.

The Twingo will join the Megane and Scenic in an electric line-up in 2025. These models are produced by a new subsidiary brand of Renault called Ampere. This company is located in Europe so that the French receive subsidies. Wait another two years and then you can buy a new Twingo again.