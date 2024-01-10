SOLO, Indonesia — Not long ago, the eldest son of President Joko Widodo of Indonesia operated a chain of dessert shops. He is now the symbol of a budding political dynasty.

Aided by a ruling from the high court headed by his uncle, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, the President's son, has emerged as the leading candidate for Vice President in next month's elections. If his ticket wins, he would become the youngest Vice President in Indonesian history.

Critics warn that Joko is undermining the democratic reforms that were adopted after decades of dictatorship and that helped Joko himself win the presidency in 2014.

Three candidates have run to succeed Joko in Indonesia's February 14 election, including Prabowo Subianto, a former general who is now defense minister. Prabowo has long been accused of human rights abuses.

But now, the President, known as Jokowi, is lending his mark to Prabowo, in the form of his son as his running mate. Polls indicate that the measure gives his formula an advantage.

“It is clear that Jokowi is building a political dynasty,” said Yoes C. Kenawas, a fellow at Atma Jaya University in Jakarta. Joko's goal, he said, is to prepare his son to run for president in 2029. Serving under Prabowo would be a “learning period.”

Joko, a former furniture manufacturer, became President of the world's third largest democracy without having family connections. After his first victory, he said that becoming President “does not mean channeling power to my children.”

But after Joko won his second and final five-year term in 2019, his family members embarked on their own political careers. In 2020, Gibran was elected Mayor of Solo and Joko's son-in-law, Muhammad Bobby Afif Nasution, was elected Mayor of Medan.

Gibran was able to run for Vice President only because his uncle and the Constitutional Court intervened in October, allowing candidates under 40 to run for President or Vice President if they had already been elected to office. Casting the deciding vote in the 5-4 ruling was Chief Justice Anwar Usman, who was appointed to the court by Joko and later married the President's sister.

An ethics panel quickly removed Anwar as chief justice for his “serious violation” of the court's ethics code, but the decision remains in place.

In Jakarta, Neiva Kayla Hamzah, 17, who will be voting for the first time, said she was concerned that the President's son would use “his privilege” to enter the race. She said this shows that he “will do anything to benefit himself.”

By: RICHARD C. PADDOCK, and MUKTITA SUHARTONO