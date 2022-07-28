Dubbed Backbone One – PS Edition, it’s available to buy now, it also works with games from the App Store.

PlayStation has been surrounded by rumors due to some information that spoke of the presentation of a new Pro controller for PS5. At the moment, this console continues to depend on the Dual Sense and third-party devices to play their titles, but the company has wanted to use its experience in manufacturing controllers so that iPhone users can enjoy PlayStation deliveries.

And it is that, as you can see in the trailer, the company has just announced Backbone One – PlayStation Edition. A control that attaches to iPhone brand mobiles and, through PS Remote Play technology, allows us to comfortably play the adventures of the Japanese house. According to the PlayStation statement, the device can now be purchased on an official website for a price of $14.99.

As expected, the design of Backbone One drinks directly from what is seen with PS5 and its accessories, which is demonstrated by the white color and the transparent buttons. The control, which places its joysticks in an asymmetrical position, can also be used to play mobile titles from the App Store, allows connection with Pulse 3D headphones and, when docked to an iPhone, no charging required.

Finally, players can download the Backbone app for a personalized PlayStation experience. “In the app, you’ll see various PlayStation integrations, such as custom symbols that represent iconic PlayStation Shapes, and the ability to browse hundreds of game titles.”

This news does not surprise us if we look at PlayStation patents, since in November 2021 he registered an idea to manufacture a controller suitable for mobile devices. In addition, it should be remembered that the Japanese hardware manufacturer has already shown in statements its intention to bet heavily on the smartphone market and estimates that by 2025 half of its launches will be on PCs and mobiles.

On the other hand, within the firm Blackbone One also there is another command with crosshead and buttons more faithful to those seen on Microsoft controls for Xbox.

