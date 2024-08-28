The scams Telephone networks are constantly evolving, and it is becoming more and more complicated to prevent personal information from being made available to someone who should not have this data. Now, A scam known simply as “yes” has recently come to light, and it is more dangerous than it seems.

The yes scam has been warned about for some time now. This happens when we receive a call, which is being recorded by a scammer, who is waiting for you to say “yes”, This is done with the aim of using your voice to access private information and impress you and defraud banks.

Usually, this happens with a flame where no one is talking to you. Naturally, many people respond with a “yes?”, but if you are not one of those, then a conversation will begin with someone trying to get you to say this word. In this way, It is advisable to respond in other ways, such as “Hello” or “Hello?” This way you can reduce the risks that this scam presents.

Along with this, it is advisable not to provide additional information, not to respond to unknown numbers, and when you realize that a person is trying to make you say “yes”, It is best to hang up as soon as possible. On related topics, here’s how the new and dangerous WhatsApp scam works. Similarly, Amazon offers recommendations to avoid scams.

Via: Hypertextual