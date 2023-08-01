Nissan is probably hoping we zoom in on the 420hp, 520Nm, suspension tweaks and cool wheels of this Nissan Z Nismo. Sure, we’ll get to that in a moment, but first we need to take Nissan aside. We really only have one question: where the hell has the manual transmission gone?

The Nissan Z Nismo is only available with a nine-speed automatic transmission, while the standard Z offers a six-speed manual gearbox. According to Nissan, the machine has been ‘improved for faster and more dynamic shifting performance’ and it now has launch control. Still, we can’t imagine ordering the regular Z without a manual gearbox, let alone this hardcore version of the rear-wheel drive coupe.

Specifications of the Nissan Z Nismo

Sigh. Anyway, the Z Nismo gets the same 3.0-liter V6 as the standard version, but gains 15 hp and 45 Nm. Stiffer springs and dampers should improve the Nismo’s agility and for more grip there are Dunlop SP Sport Maxx tires. The nine-spoke 19-inch forged wheels are aluminum and are slightly wider than the wheels on the normal Z.

On the front, the Nissan Z Nismo sports a grille in a honeycomb design that was also used on the last Nissan GT-R. There are also special Nismo items, such as the fog lamps on the back, a new front and rear bumper, fender moldings, sill protectors and a spoiler. Inside, Recaro seats make the biggest change. There is also a blind spot camera that you absolutely need in this car.

The price of the Z Nismo

You can also only buy the Z Nismo in America. With a starting price for the normal Z of $ 52,085 (converted about 47,000 euros), the coupe is not a cheap car. Nissan is not yet naming a price for the Z Nismo, but we expect it to be somewhere around $ 60,000. That amounts to approximately 55,000 euros. And then you still have to bring it here and register it…