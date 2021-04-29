The Lancer Brigade of the Army of The United States demonstrated this Thursday in a video its latest acquisition: some revolutionaries night vision goggles for modern combat. This accessory features augmented reality, higher resolution e thermographic images that allow you to recognize targets in low visibility environments.

The Lancer Brigade shared the video on Twitter, where he appears performing some maneuvers from the subjective gaze of his new glasses Enhanced Night Vision Google (ENVG-B), as an example of the US military’s “efforts” to “modernize” your fighting force, and with which it offers images that can be confused with those of a video game.

According to the website of the United States Army Acquisition Support Center, it is one lenses specifically designed for soldiers.

They are developed by the company L3 Warrior Sensor Systems, and have the ability to “observe and maneuver in all kinds of weather conditions” with limited visibility and multiple lighting conditions.

In addition, the helmet includes aspects of augmented reality to orient themselves without removing their glasses, they said on the Popular Mechanics site.

The writer specialized in Defense and Security Kyle Mizokami indicated that it is an exercise in which they use this helmet to “aim, confront and neutralize threats”, and that it took place on April 19 at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord, to the west of the state of Washington.

How are the new lenses of the Lancer Brigade

Enhanced Night Vision Goggle lenses have a stereoscopic display higher resolution for “faster target recognition”. Thus, it allows to separate the objectives from the fund.

Also, a series of phosphor tubes, achieves a higher contrast than that obtained with the system that uses green phosphors, present in other night vision lenses.

Depth perception and situational awareness are enhanced by a dual tube binocular system.

While targets are better recognized thanks to a fused thermal imager and wireless connectivity helps reduce enemy exposure by not requiring the weapon to be held on the shoulder.

The device can recognize man-sized targets at a distance of 150 meters with 80 percent probability already 300 meters with 50 percent. Although it reaches 300 meters (80%) and 550 meters (50%) in objective values.

It has autonomy for more than seven and a half hours of use and weighs less than 1.1 kilos.

SL