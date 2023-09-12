Since Elon Musk acquired Twitterthe platform has undergone a series of radical changes, culminating in the new identity it adopted at the end of July: x. This modification represents the last link in a chain of transformations aimed at distancing the platform from its former image as Twitter. One of the most notable changes is the renamed feature of the popular “Retweets“, now officially known as “Reposts“.

This change, although it may seem more logical from a linguistic point of view, marks another step towards the evolution of the platform’s identity. During years, Twitter was an integral part of the social media landscape, and his name became synonymous with microblogging and short news. However, with each change, the familiar essence of the platform gradually fades away.

The change to x not only represents a superficial modification, but a bold declaration of intent on the part of Elon Musk and his vision for the platform. This new identity suggests a completely different direction, and it is evident that significant steps are being taken to redefine the user experience in x.

Despite the challenges that may arise with these changes, it is important to recognize that innovation and adaptation are essential in the world of technology and social media. The transformation of x It can open up new opportunities and possibilities for users, and it’s exciting to see how the platform will evolve in the future.

Via: The Verge

Editor’s note: Well look, I’m still there. Although the changes that are being made do not seem like anything to me, I am sure that in the end this is going to collapse and we are all going to leave, the question is: where?