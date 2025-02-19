Spotify is working on a new Music Pro subscription level, which will be more expensive than the current individual premium level, and that will include advantages such as content with a higher quality audio, remix tools and access to concert tickets.

The ‘streaming’ content platform has been working on a function for time to introduce high quality sound in its service. Although the arrival of this characteristic has been delayed, Spotify confirmed in July last year that the ability to reproduce high fidelity audio (HIFI) was in “its early stages” and that planned to introduce it on its platform as a complement to the premium subscription level.

Now, Spotify is working on a new subscription option to which it refers as Music Pro and that plans to launch at the end of this year 2025 With news such as audio of higher quality and functions to mix artists songs, among other features.

This has been announced by sources related to the project, in statements to Bloomberg, who have detailed that, although the price and The launch schedule is not yet officially establishedMusic Pro is expected to cost around $ 5.99 more than the current individual premium plan, which is priced at 10.99 euros in Spain. Which means it would be around 17 euros per month.

In this sense, with the new Music Pro level, users can Listen to the musical and podcast content of the platform with a higher quality audio. Likewise, subscribers will also have Remez tools to combine songs by different artists To your liking on the platform itself, which will be driven by artificial intelligence (AI).

Spotify plans to introduce Options for selling concert ticketsas well as offering fans advantages such as access to better pre -sale conditions or reserved seats. However, from Bloomberg they have pointed out that the company is still working with the main promoters and store vendors to confirm these new sales options on the platform.

In addition, Spotify is also in conversations with the main music companies to carry out this new level of subscription. This is the case of companies such as Warner Music Group (WMG) and Universal Music Group, with whom you have already signed agreements to increase its content catalog and work at new levels of payment subscription, among which the ability to reproduce Audio Hifi .