Sunday, January 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

This is the new Millionaires shirt for 2023: the rumors are over

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 22, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Junior vs. millionaires

Starting lineup of Millonarios in Barranquilla.

Photo:

Oscar Berrocal. Kronos Agency

Starting lineup of Millionaires in Barranquilla.

The Bogotá team presented its ‘new skin’ in the prelude to the Ambassador Night.

Within the framework of the first edition of the Ambassador Night, which will take place on January 22 at the El Campín Stadium in Bogotá, Millionaires shared the images of his new shirt for this 2023.

See also  Millionaires player is the most expensive in the League: this is the 'top'-10

The ‘new skin’ of Millionaires

Macalister Silva, with a new Millionaires shirt

On this occasion, Adidas presents a shirt with an exclusive design that seeks to arouse the deepest passions of the ambassador fans, under the slogan: ‘A hymn to your heaven’ print on the back.

This clothing also has a design in different shades of blue that give this shirt a unique and special touch.

The official version of the new jersey of the capital team has ‘Aeroready’ technology, responsible for absorbing sweat from the body, providing greater comfort for the user.

This shirt will be available from January 25 on the sports brand’s website and from January 27 it can be found in the physical stores of Millonarios and Adidas.

More sports news

SPORTS
*With information from the press office

See also  The 'digital profession' of the future is already forming new millionaires, does not require college and can be done from home part-time - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Millionaires #shirt #rumors

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Aviation | A Ryanair passenger plane en route from Poland to Greece reported a bomb threat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result