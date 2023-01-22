This is the new Millionaires shirt for 2023: the rumors are over

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Starting lineup of Millonarios in Barranquilla.
Oscar Berrocal. Kronos Agency
Starting lineup of Millionaires in Barranquilla.
The Bogotá team presented its ‘new skin’ in the prelude to the Ambassador Night.
Within the framework of the first edition of the Ambassador Night, which will take place on January 22 at the El Campín Stadium in Bogotá, Millionaires shared the images of his new shirt for this 2023.
The ‘new skin’ of Millionaires
On this occasion, Adidas presents a shirt with an exclusive design that seeks to arouse the deepest passions of the ambassador fans, under the slogan: ‘A hymn to your heaven’ print on the back.
This clothing also has a design in different shades of blue that give this shirt a unique and special touch.
The official version of the new jersey of the capital team has ‘Aeroready’ technology, responsible for absorbing sweat from the body, providing greater comfort for the user.
This shirt will be available from January 25 on the sports brand’s website and from January 27 it can be found in the physical stores of Millonarios and Adidas.
… 🤩💙
This is our new skin for this 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣ hand in hand with @adidasCO!
It will be available for sale next week. Meet her today live on the #AmbassadorNight. 🏟⚽️🔝 pic.twitter.com/vMEG3zx8IP
– Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) January 22, 2023
*With information from the press office
