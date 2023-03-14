Here’s a fun fact: Despite being inundated with reports of parts shortages in 2022, Mercedes-Maybach sales grew 37 percent. No fewer than 21,600 Maybachs were sold worldwide. Of these, 1,000 went to China alone… per month! Oh dear. Maybe evaluate what we mean by a ‘fun fact’?

Anyway, as you would expect, the best-selling Mercedes is an SUV. Specifically the GLC, of ​​which the brand just put away 342,900 in 2022. This new Mercedes GLC Coupé is therefore truly an important car. He is so important that he carries a lot of electrification with him. You can only get it as a mild hybrid or as a PHEV, with four versions of the former and three of the latter.

Specifications of the new Mercedes GLC Coupé

The mild-hybrid GLC is available with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol or diesel and comes standard with a starter/generator and 48 volts to assist with roll-away and energy recovery. Step up to the PHEVs and you’ve got a 31.2-kWh battery that allows the GLC to drive purely electrically. Approximately between 119 and 129 kilometers, Mercedes claims.

With the plug-in hybrids you can also choose from a four-cylinder, 2.0-liter petrol engine or one that runs on diesel. The fastest Mercedes GLC Coupé – of the regular (non-AMG) line-up – is the GLC 400 e. The power of that version is 381 hp and the torque 650 Nm. This Merc has a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds. The top speed is 239 km/h.

What has changed?

As with the GLC SUV, some external changes are noticeable; think of the headlights and in the design of the grille, the front bumper and the shape of the rear lights. In the interior we now find an 11.9-inch central touchscreen in the middle while the driver looks at a 12.3-inch LCD screen. Both screens are of the ‘floating’ type that Mercedes has been so fond of lately.

As expected, the new Mercedes GLC Coupé is a bit longer, wider and longer than before. In addition, there is better aerodynamics, a larger luggage compartment and a lot of driving assistance, but also an off-road mode. Sounds tempting. Mercedes is not yet saying anything about the price. We do know that this important model should be coming our way in July.

Will there be an AMG GLC Coupé?

We have no doubts about that. This SUV will probably get the new hybrid powertrain from the C 63. The car now contains a 2.0-liter four-cylinder and an electric motor that together produce 680 hp and 1,020 Nm. That should be enough for an AMG GLC Coupé, right? After all, the C 63 itself is not the lightest either.