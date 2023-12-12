We welcomed the previous Mercedes-AMG SL with open arms. It looked cool, had a nice drivetrain, but we still didn't like it. “A schizophrenic attempt: great drivetrain meets clumsy chassis and mediocre interior,” we summarized after a test with two rivals. Fortunately, the new Mercedes-AMG SL gets some adjustments to the chassis and there is a new interior.

Inside, the SL gets a similar interior to its newest family members. The MBUX media system in the center stands upright instead of lying down and is slightly turned towards the driver. The 2+2 arrangement for the people inside provides 'generous space', according to Mercedes. Of course you can customize the interior to your taste with different leather colors and stitching.

The chassis of the new Mercedes-AMG SL

Under the skin, the car receives semi-active roll stabilization via the dampers. These dampers are active thanks to hydraulic elements. Previously, the SL had normal stabilizers, but the new adjustment should ensure less overhangs. There are special settings for quiet city traffic to gently smooth out some imperfections and for when you push the limit: then it will undoubtedly be rock solid.

There is a fold-out spoiler on the back that determines when it appears. The counter-steering rear wheels provide more maneuverability below 100 km/h and above 100 km/h they steer for more stability.

The strongest AMG SL is a PHEV

The highlight of the updated SL is the Mercedes-AMG SL 63 SE Performance is its drivetrain. A 4.0-liter biturbo V8 is combined with an electric motor. Together they produce 816 hp and a gigantic 1,420 Nm of torque. That bucket of power and torque is sent to all wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission. It sprints from a standstill to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and the top speed is 317 km/h. Have you lost some of your hair?

The Mercedes Formula 1 team helped with the hybrid system. The 6.1 kWh battery provides an electric range of 13 kilometers, just enough to drive down the street. Energy recovery starts when you let off the gas, you can even activate a 'one-pedal driving' mode. But more than just a little electric chugging, the electric motor is able to give the V8 extra oomph. 204 hp to be precise. And we always like that. Braking is done via AMG ceramic brakes.

Price of the new Mercedes-AMG SL

For the time being, Mercedes is not sharing the price of the new Mercedes-AMG SL 63 SE Performance. The delivery time is also still unknown. When unveiled, the previous AMG SL cost 232,481 euros (196,625 euros in Belgium). There's a good chance that the new Merc convertible will be near there. Michael Schiebe, the boss of AMG, calls the new roadster 'a real dream car'. Duh.

'The SL has always been an icon in the Mercedes-Benz portfolio. The latest version of the legendary roadster carries this status into the future. With this unique concept we offer our customers not only unsurpassed performance, but also the option to drive fully electrically,” says Schiebe about “one of the most exclusive roadsters of the moment.” Let's hope he's right, at least the car looks great again. And if Mercedes has actually addressed the pain points properly, they could easily make one of the best convertibles in the world. We are eagerly awaiting the first test cars.