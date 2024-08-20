Indonesia’s capital Jakarta is the fastest sinking city in the world.

That is why the government decided to embark on a daring project to build a new capital from scratch in the middle of a forest.

This ambitious plan is intended to be the biggest legacy of outgoing President Joko Widodo. First announced in 2019, construction of the new city is set to begin in mid-2022.

It will soon be ready to welcome its first residents, whose arrival is scheduled for the coming weeks.

“The capital of Nusantara is a canvas where the future is created. Not every country has the opportunity and ability to build its capital from scratch,” President Widodo said last week, during the first cabinet meeting in the new city.

Jakarta, which It has been the capital of the country since the Dutch colonial era in the 17th century.is highly congested, the fastest sinking city in the world and one of the most polluted.

40% of the metropolis, with a population of 10.5 million, currently lies below sea level.

Nusantara is conceived as a green, high-tech city that combines nature with the infrastructure of a modern metropolis.

More than 60% of its total surface, twice the size of New York Cityare planned to be green spaces, equipped with walking paths and bicycle lanes.

But for now, much of the area is still under construction.

When the BBC recently visited the site, hundreds, if not thousands, of workers were working non-stop, rushing to make progress on unfinished buildings, while trucks and bulldozers raised clouds of dust along the rugged road.

The project is planned in five phases, with the first phase originally scheduled to be completed in August, to coincide with the country’s Independence Day celebrations. However, these dates have been postponed until the end of the year.

“We are on our way, right on our way,” Nusantara infrastructure manager Danis Sumadilaga told BBC Indonesia during a visit to the site, adding that the project has already been completed. almost 90% of phase 1.

“We are not building for August. This is part of development, we are starting something for the future of the country,” he added.

Despite the progress, doubts remain about the sustainability of this ambitious megaproject.

The entire city will cost $33 billion to build, of which the government has pledged only a fifth and is struggling to raise the rest through private investment.

To attract investors, President Widodo recently offered incentives, including land rights for up to 190 years.

The president has introduced Nusantara to several world leaders over the past year, including at the G20 summit in India in November, but so far no major agreements have been signed.

“It’s scary when you’re 80% dependent on private investment. Investors need to see economic viability and continued development. You can’t stop halfway,” said Eka Permanasari, associate professor of Urban Design at Monash University.

Agung Wicaksono, deputy director of planning and investment at the Nusantara Authority, said several foreign investors are at various stages of confirming their involvement, with some reportedly conducting feasibility studies, for example.

“They want to be sure that the infrastructure is ready and therefore the population will be the market for them. But they are not just waiting, they are doing the work,” Wicaksono said.

His team is now offering a plan in which the government will partner with future investors, sharing the risk and committing to the project.

High technology in the forest

The new capital is located about 1,200 kilometers from Jakarta, which is located on the island of Java.

It is built in the jungle of East Kalimantan, in Borneo, a geographical location chosen for its lower risk of natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes.

On a map, Nusantara is strategically located in the geographical center of Indonesia.

Its location was carefully selected to help redistribute wealth and resources across the vast archipelago (made up of some 17,500 islands), away from Jakarta and Java.

Java, Indonesia’s most densely populated island, accounts for about 60% of the national economy.

“All this time, development has been concentrated in Java. So there is something positive about moving the capital to a central location and away from Java,” said urban expert Eka Permanasari.

The megaproject covers an area of ​​approximately 2,600 square kilometers, four times the size of Jakarta and twice the size of New York City.

Environmentalists have expressed concern ever since the project was first outlined. They worry that the construction of the city will degrade the environment, further reducing the habitat of endangered animals such as orangutans and long-nosed monkeys.

The government has repeatedly rejected these concerns, arguing that Nusantara is being built on land that was previously an industrial monoculture eucalyptus plantation, which it says would have caused long-term environmental damage.

Authorities say it will be powered entirely by renewable energy and equipped with an intelligent waste management system.

The city, which will only allow electric vehicles, aims to achieve net-zero emissions by the time it is completed in 2045.

If achieved, this would mean reaching the environmental target 15 years ahead of Indonesia’s national target.

Future residents

There are also doubts among Indonesians, including future residents of Nusantara.

The administrative city is expected to be home to 1.9 million people by 2045, most of whom will be civil servants and their families.

The first group is expected to, about 10,000 officialswill move to Nusantara in September.

Some civil servants, who agreed to speak to the BBC on condition of anonymity, shared his reluctance.

“The infrastructure is not yet ready. Which school will I send my child to? Are there activities available for them and what about entertainment?” one of them told the BBC.

Another civil servant, who is single and has priority to move, fears being forced to live in an apartment with other single people.

The residential towers being built in Nusantara currently only have three-bedroom units, so those without families will have to share.

Indigenous people in the Nusantara area say they feel abandoned.

The city’s development has already displaced nearly 100 people near the government zone, and the construction of new toll roads and a new airport has raised fears of further relocations.

Pandi, who lives in a nearby village, is concerned about urbanisation threatening his cultural identity.

Since the capital relocation was announced in 2019, Penajam Paser Regency, where Nusantara is located, has seen a steady increase in population.

“They promise to rebuild our village and turn it into a tourist area, but I fear that these are empty promises and we have no guarantee that we will be able to keep our homes,” he said.

According to Eka Permanasari, this has been another point of criticism. The design of a high-tech Nusantara could create an exclusive city for elites and neglect the locals.

“They are becoming mere spectators. They see these buildings and these imported people. And when you build a city that is so different, it will create a socio-economic disparity, like in Jakarta,” he said.

