Maserati has opened a new store in Madrid, specifically in the town of Boadilla del Monte. The Italian firm of high end cars has teamed up with astara Retail to launch a dealership inspired by the luxury crafts. The new ‘concept store’, located in a point with great strategic power for the brand, offers customers an innovative experience.

The new point of sale and service will be managed by astara retail and will allow the brand with the trident to demonstrate why it is a benchmark in the field of Italian luxury manufacturing. The store combines the refinement of a sartoria -a custom tailoring workshop-, with the purity of an officina -a workshop-, which allows offering customers an immersive experience before, during and after the sale.

The new Maserati sales and service point will offer the new models of the Italian high-end car firm.



DR







The new Maserati store is the eighth of its kind to be opened worldwide and the fourth in Europe.

Luca DelfinoGeneral Manager of Maserati EMEA (Europe and Middle East) explained during the inauguration that “the new opening is the perfect alliance to take a step forward in the active implementation of our imminent model offensive: our Grecale SUV, the new GranTurismo, our MC20 and MC20 Cielo supercars and our electrified range, Folgore.”

For his part, Julio Trenas, head of Maserati at astara Retail, commented: “the inauguration of this exclusive showroom is the result of joint work that the Maserati and astara teams have been carrying out for a long time. Through this union, the mobility solutions of a leader like Astara and the history of passion, innovation and Italian luxury craftsmanship that Maserati embodies are combined. We are proud of our partnership with Maserati and look forward to reaping the rewards of joint growth thanks to the 360º brand experience we are offering.”