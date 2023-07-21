The French president has made the decision to replace the heads of some key ministries for the Elysée government. The ministers of Health, Education and Housing will be replaced by orders of the French head of state. This change occurs close to 100 days of action since the promulgation of the controversial pension reform, which will progressively delay the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64 years and which gave rise to social protests between January and May.

After months of demonstrations against the pension reform, promoted by the government of Emmanuel Macron; Combined with five nights of uncertainty in the streets of Paris due to the riots after the death of the young Nahel M. at the hands of a policeman in the town of Nanterre, the French president decided to reshape his government on Thursday, July 20.

In the new composition of the Executive, which will hold its first Council of Ministers on Friday, the heads of the most political departments do not change, nor does the Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne.

It is a commitment to continuity, without ignoring the events of recent weeks, he said in a statement.

The most striking change is the departure of Pap Ndiaye from the Ministry of Education. The university historian was criticized by the French right, which argued that he had “difficulty prevailing on important issues.”

This position of Minister of Education will be assumed by Gabriel Attal, a close associate of Emmanuel Macron and one of the youngest members within the government, who at the age of 34 leaves the position of Minister of Public Accounts, which in turn will be assumed by the deputy Thomas Cazenave, present in the government since 2016.

Another substantial change in the structure of the French executive is the reinsertion of the Ministry of Urban Planning in the lineup of the cabinet, with Sabrina Agresti-Roubache being chosen by the president to lead this government branch, which has taken on notable importance after the damage to some homes in the riots over the death of Nahel M.

Gabriel Attal during a visit to the Judicial Investigation Service of the Ministry of Finance (SEJF), in Ivry-sur-Seine, in Val-de-Marne, on May 9, 2023. © AFP / Bertrand Guay

The controversial Marlène Schiappa, who has been serving the government since 2017, will leave her position as Secretary of State for the Social Economy. She has been singled out for her questionable management of a fund dedicated to combating Islamic extremism, as well as being involved in a scandal for having posed for Playboy magazine, while a large group of French people took to the streets to protest against the pension reform.

The Ministry of Health is also involved in this shock. Aurélien Rousseau was named the new minister of that portfolio, replacing François Braun, who had just been elected to the position in 2022. Rousseau previously served as chief of staff for Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, which was confirmed by the French president last Monday.

The ‘big shots’ are still in command

Despite the changes in the leadership of multiple ministries announced this Thursday, the main positions in the government of the Elysee Palace will remain in their positions for the time being. Figures like Gérald Darmanin, Minister of the Interior; Bruno Le Maire, Finance Minister; and Eric Dupond-Morretti, Minister of Justice, preserve their roles in the government.

French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne speaks to journalists, accompanied by French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, outside the Evry-Courcouronnes police station, south of Paris, on June 30, 2023. © AFP / Stefano Rellandini

According to the political scientist Bruno Cautres, in the French news agency ‘AFP’, this adjustment in the French government only had the objective of “getting rid of the ministers who did not perform or did not want to stay.” He added that the changes in the ministries would not affect the central political structure of the Elysee, so this decision “does not send a substantial political message.”

Emmanuel Macron is not enjoying his best moment in the local political arena. After failing in his attempt to convince the conservative party to ally with his movement and create a coalition government, his popular approval remains stagnant at 31% of the French, according to a poll organized by ‘AFP’ on July 5.

With AFP, Reuters and local media