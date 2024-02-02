Everyone within Lancia has been waiting for this moment for months, if not years. Finally there will be a new Ypsilon that will be sold throughout Europe again. Just have to be patient and then the unveiling will take place. Or not? Even before the official presentation, Lancia puts the new Ypsilon online on its own website. You can even make a reservation.

In any case, Lancia appears not to be averse to revealing its own surprise party. The brand previously made a promotional video in the center of Milan. Because people are always walking there, Lancia decided to send some images to the web. Now some more detailed images are added.

Where is the old Lancia logo on the Ypsilon?

The new logo is on the back and on the nose, which is simply the written name of the brand. Behind the side window you will still find the blue Lancia shield. The old logo also appears to be in the middle of the rim. It's funny how the brand doesn't want to leave out its old emblem for the new generation. It is therefore not a bad logo.

And we find out more about the electric hatchback. It should travel between 394 and 403 kilometers with a full battery. The power is unknown, but we would be surprised if it does not have the same 156 hp electric motor as the e-208. In that case, the 0-100 time will be slightly longer than 8 seconds. There will also be a petrol version with probably 100 hp.

The rear lights of the Lancia Ypsilon

Lancia also highlights the rear lights of the Ypsilon. The round shape is inspired by the brand's rally legend, the Stratos. In addition, we see Y-shaped indicators that refer to the name of the car. Inside there is a driver display and a horizontal center screen with split screen function. This screen is surrounded by physical buttons.

Unfortunately we do not yet have any prices for Ypsilon or this 'Edizione Limitata Cassina'. We do know that 1,906 of this version will be built. In Italy, sales will start on February 14 this year. It is not known whether we are allowed to do that.