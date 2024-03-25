After Real Madrid will present a new line of sports clothing such as the travel clothing collection that they announced at the beginning of the year, now, the white team has announced on its official channels a kit that will function fourth kit in which they have teamed up with a giant like Y-3.
Below we will let you know all the details you need to know about this new fourth “skin” that Real Madrid will use.
When will Real Madrid use this kit?
This new kit will be unveiled by Real Madrid to its fans in the next league match at the Santiago Bernabéu. In the match that will correspond to matchday 30 of LaLiga EA Sports in which they will have to play against Athletic Club de Bilbao
What is this fourth kit like?
This shirt is a mystical dark purple color, purple is a color that has been key in the DNA of the Madrid club. In this kit we see that some roses appear, inspired by the first collaborations between Adidas and Yohji Yamamoto, the roses were the graphic design chosen and became the signature of this Japanese fashion designer. For this reason, the chosen logo is the Y-3, and the roses are the symbol of the shirt.
The kit has HEAT.RDY technology, which makes the jersey absorb moisture from the players, giving the players the feeling of being dry while they are on the field of play. There are also two goalkeeper jerseys, one in black and one in orange.
This collection also includes a pre-match t-shirt, shorts and a jacket for when the anthem plays.
Where can you buy the t-shirt and how much does it cost?
The shirt will go on sale on March 27 and can be obtained at the official Real Madrid stores. Right now the price of these shirts is unknown but it is speculated that it will not be very different from the rest of the kits, this means that the normal version will be around €90 and the player version will be around €120.
