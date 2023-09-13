Cupertino, USA.- The new iPhone 15 line was announced today by Apple during the event called “Wonderlust” held in Cupertino, California.

The new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have been integrated with the new standard USB-C charger that will allow connectivity with other devices such as iPad, Airpods or MacBook. In addition, it improves the transfer of photos and Pro Raw video files to a Mac.

Apple considered these new designs to be the most professional iPhone ever created, as it will have the most advanced chip called A17 Pro.

The new chip will revolutionize the world of gaming, as it will allow games to run four times faster than the A16 Bionic chip. Apple added that the iPhone 15 may also be compatible with the best game controls of the consoles on the market.

The new design of the iPhone 15 will be made of 100 percent recycled titanium, the most advanced material ever used, thus making this model the lightest and with the thinnest edges.

Apple highlighted that titanium will allow greater durability of the device and will come in black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium and natural titanium finishes.

The new iPhone 15 will come in two sizes: 6.1 inches in its Pro version and 6.7 in its Pro Max version.

Likewise, the design of the iPhone 15 includes the inclusion of the new action button, which will retain the function of activating sound-mute and now with this single button you can also record a voice note, activate the camera, access your favorite app, even configure it to be a shortcut to your favorite functions.

The iPhone 15 will have a Super Retina XDR display, where the brightness and color will provide greater dynamic range and comfort. In addition, a new feature in the iOS 17 software will allow you to access basic or customized functions while charging your smartphone by simply turning it horizontally.

The main camera of the iPhone 15 was presented highlighting its new 48 megapixels with a larger sensor, better performance in low light and up to 48 MP capture in HEIF format with a resolution 4 times more than before.

The telephoto lens will be integrated with a 33x telephoto lens to achieve classic portraits and in the Pro Max version a longer 5x optical zoom with 120 mm focal length will be included, which will help capture close-ups, nature photos in great detail. and get even closer to the action in sporting situations.

While the wide-angle camera will come included with a new anti-reflective layer, improvements in night mode and smart HDR.

Apple highlighted that the new wide-angle camera on the iPhone 15 will allow you to capture spatial videos in order to create a “three-dimensional” video. These can be shared with a person who has an Apple Vision Pro so that they can see the video in better detail as if they were at the precise moment where it was captured.