A new competition has just been born: the FIFA Club World Cupa tournament sponsored by the body that governs world soccer that will bring together the best players in the world in the United States, will saturate the calendar even more if possible and will fill the pockets of FIFA even more, even more if possible. What are the sporting keys of this tournament?

When and where? The Club World Cup will be held in the United States between June 15 and July 13, 2025. It will be played in Miami, Seattle, Los Angeles, Orlando (it will have two stadiums), Atlanta, Naschville, Charlotte, Cincinatti, Washington, Philadelphia and New York-New Jersey.

Who? The 32 qualified teams belong to the six international football confederations: AFC, CAF, Concacaf, CONMEBOL, OFC and UEFA. The teams are:

AFC

Saudi Arabia: Al-Hilal

South Korea: Ulsan

United Arab Emirates: Al-Ain

Japan: Urawa Reds

CAF

Egypt: Al-Ahly

Morocco: Wydad Casablanca

South Africa: Mamelodi Sundowns

Tunisia: Espérance Sportive de Tunis

CONCACAF

United States: Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders

Mexico: Club León, Monterrey and Pachuca

CONMEBOL

Argentina: Boca Juniors and River Plate

Brazil: Botafogo, Flamengo, Fluminese and Palmeiras

OFC

Australia: Auckland City

UEFA

Germany: Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund

Austria: RB Salzburg

Spain: Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid

France: Paris Saint-Germain

England: Chelsea and Manchester City

Italy: Inter Milan and Juventus

Portugal: Benfica and Porto

As? The competition is simple. Eight groups of four teams and the first two teams will qualify for the round of 16, where single-match eliminators will be played.

How much? Obviously, the financial prizes have become the great attraction of the tournament for the clubs. At the moment, and just for participating, each team will receive 30 million euros (other sources raise this amount to 50), which will increase as the rounds progress. In total, the winning team can take home around 100 million euros.