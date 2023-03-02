The new Medical Car for 2023 is simply faster than the Safety Car. In a straight line anyway.

Aston Martinenthusiasts will also get their money’s worth in 2023, because the famous British brand will remain the supplier of the Safety Car and Medical Car this year. Besides Mercedes, of course. Aston Martin is now the first to unveil the Safety Car and Medical Car for 2023. Of the two, the latter is especially interesting.

For the past two years, the Aston Martin duo has consisted of a Vantage and a DBX. That will also remain the case in 2023, but the DBX has now received a major upgrade. The new Medical Car is a DBX707.

This car was already unveiled before the 2022 season, but apparently the car was not in time to be used as a Medical Car. Now the time has come: the 707 hp super-SUV will come into action this year as an F1 ambulance.

Aston Martin claims that the DBX707 is the fastest car of its kind and it could very well be true. The only SUV that can make it difficult for the DBX707 is the Ferrari Purosangue. It has slightly more power (725 hp), but the DBX has considerably more torque (900 Nm vs. 715 Nm).

Of course, some minor adjustments have been made to the DBX707 to make it suitable for use as a Medical Car. For example, the regular seats have been replaced by bucket seats with six-point belts and communication equipment has been installed.

All this is good news for Alan van der Merwe, who will drive the Medical Car again this year. Bernd Mayländer will also be present again, as driver of the Safety Car. No upgrade for him this year, because the Vantage has just remained the same. But of course he has nothing to complain about.

