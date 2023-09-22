An extra discount for seniors who have the card of the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM) 2023 It was announced by a supermarket that seeks to provide another benefit to that population.

As is well known, older adults who have their INAPAM card They have a large number of benefits throughout the Mexican Republic, however, and now they will have a new extra discount when making their purchases in a very popular supermarket.

Adults over 60 years of age throughout the country can obtain the INAPAM card for free, which provides many benefits such as discounts on services, public transportation and various establishments, including a supermarket where they also have an extra discount on time to pay for your purchases.

This is the supermarket where the new discount is granted

The supermarket that grants a new extra discount for seniors with INAPAM 2023 card is The eating, which through its Orange Wallet program, Seniors receive a 10% bonus discountbut if they present their INAPAM credential, they will be provided with an additional 5%.

As for the Orange Wallet, this is a loyalty program that operates in Grupo La Comer branches (La Comer, Fresko, City Market and Sumesa) in the Mexican Republic and allows the participant to use their plastic to accumulate electronic money bonuses for purchases/consumptions in participating departments, categories or products. This money can only be exchanged for merchandise offered in the stores of this supermarket.

It should be mentioned that the new extra discount for seniors at La Comer Only applies in the pharmacy area, as in other supermarkets that have an agreement with INAPAM.

This is because The program seeks to improve the quality of life of the beneficiariesincluding health-related expenses.

