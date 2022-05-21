Retiring from working life and receiving the long-awaited pension is the stage that all those who are approaching retirement age look forward to the most. This pension, which is received after a minimum contribution period, consists of 14 payments that the State divides into 12 ordinary payrolls and two extraordinary payments at Christmas and summer. The month of June is the established date, but this 2022 has changed.

These two extra payments translate into double the usual amount of ordinary income to meet two key spending dates: gifts, meals, Christmas party dinners, and summer vacations with their corresponding trips. For this reason, Social Security pays the money before all these expenses begin. Generally, pensioners received the summer bonus on the 27th, coinciding with the day they receive their monthly pay. However, this year the ordinary income of the 12 payments has been advanced to the 22nd. For this reason, the date to collect the summer extra can also be moved to this June 22.

This 2022 has also brought news in the amount that retirees charge. Since January they receive 50 euros more after the 2.5% rise in pensions. The revaluation entails around 700 euros extra per year for retirees who are enrolled in the pension system. In addition, this payroll will increase to 1,245.9 euros for the first time in history.

The amount for the beneficiaries of ordinary retirement is determined by applying to the regulatory base the general percentage that corresponds based on the years of contributions and, where appropriate, the additional percentage for extension of working life, when retirement is accessed with an age greater than the ordinary one in force at any given time and the corresponding reduction coefficient.