Films have recreated it over and over again, although there are few photos of one of the places with the most restricted access in the world: the situation room, the crisis room of the White House, in the basement of the West Wing of the presidential headquarters. It has been the scene of history since President John F. Kennedy created it in 1961 after the landings at the Bay of Pigs in Cuba. From his offices, Barack Obama —together with then Vice President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, among others— followed the capture and assassination of the leader of Al Qaeda, Osama Bin Laden, in 2011. Now, the Government of Joe Biden has allocated 50 million dollars (about 47 million euros at the current exchange rate) to modernize and update the venue, which is actually a complex of just over 500 square meters with various offices, offices and meeting rooms.

The most popular photograph of those offices is the one that shows Hillary Clinton putting a hand to her mouth while Obama, Biden and a dozen collaborators follow with a serious expression the operation of the special forces in Pakistan in the house where Bin was hiding. Laden. This was not the main room of the complex, which explains why Obama did not chair the meeting, but sat to the side, dressed casually. At that time, the main conference room did not have the appropriate technology to follow the operation live. In the reform, the room in that photo has ceased to exist and its contents have been sent to Obama’s presidential library.

The then Vice President of the United States, Barack Obama, together with the then Vice President, Joe Biden, and the Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, during the operation to capture and assassinate Osama Bin Laden in May 2011. Pete Souza (The White House)

The renovation has equipped the space with the most advanced technology and the most modern furniture. The works have lasted a year. The White House has organized a restricted visit to which a small number of US media have attended and has released some images. Several journalists who have entered the rooms agree that “it smells like a new car.”

The images provided by the White House of the main room, called JFK in homage to Kennedy, show a wooden meeting table much more spacious than the previous one, with six large and soft black leather seats on each side, apart from the corresponding to the president, at the head. Behind, in the second row, there are a dozen more armchairs attached to the wall on each side of the room. Large flat screens are appreciated. There is LED lighting that allows you to change the intensity and color of the light.

One of the areas of the renovated White House crisis room complex.

THE WHITE HOUSE (The White House via REUTERS)

There are other smaller meeting rooms in the same style and a monitoring room packed with screens, at whose tables agents and officials from different security, espionage and intelligence services sit. Clear glass offices become opaque at the push of a button. Workers dug five feet underground to have more space and install state-of-the-art technology that would allow White House officials to gather intelligence information from different agencies with the push of a few buttons and with full security guarantees.

The last major upgrade to the crisis room was undertaken in 2006, but some of the state-of-the-art servers, computers and screens at the time were somewhat outdated. In that reform, communications with the Air Force One, the presidential plane, the faxes were eliminated, the old televisions were replaced by plasma ones, and a small kitchen that served those who worked there was also removed. There are still many landlines, since for security reasons the use of mobile phones is still not allowed.

Inside the White House, the place is known as the “whizzer,” derived from the complex’s acronym: WHSR, for White House Situation Room.

President Joe Biden cutting the inaugural ribbon for the renovated White House Crisis Room.

THE WHITE HOUSE (The White House via REUTERS)

President Joe Biden gave a guided tour Tuesday where he cut the inaugural ribbon. He then received an intelligence briefing at the compound, Marc Gustafson, director of the crisis room, explained to reporters. “He loved it, he thought the update was fantastic,” Gustafson said, in statements collected by AP.

According to the AP, Gustafson said visitors previously commented that the room did not reflect Hollywood’s grand imagination of space. And he added that, instead, they now declare: “This looks like the movies.”

