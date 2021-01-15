Is named ElectroLight. It is an expressive and refreshing yellowish-green shade, with a bold and contemporary look, denoting style, energy and elegance. This new color has been formulated with reflective properties, so this color is highly visible and easy to detect by LiDAR (Light Detection and Localization) systems, while its layer structure and the pigments it contains are easily detected by radar sensors (radio detection and location).

ElectroLight has been chosen the “color of the year” by Axalta, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of liquid and powder paints and coatings. According to its creators “it evokes a mixture of sports design elements with functional performance, and offers great versatility when combined with accents of two-tone anthracite or matte finishes on different mobility solutions.

As explained Hadi Awada, Senior Vice President of Axalta, “ElectroLight is a step towards a ‘greener’ future for all types of vehicles, including autonomous vehicles. Formulated with vehicle detection technology in mind, ElectroLight combines the passion for individualization with the science of coatings, resulting in a functional, expressive and dynamic color ”.

Fully autonomous vehicles are closer than before to becoming a reality and will increasingly rely on technology from LiDAR and RADAR technology to see and to interact with the world around them. ElectroLight meets industry safety standards and improves the performance of both types of systems, making it an outstanding color choice in both trend and technology.

Although the Global Color Popularity Report 2020 in automotive shows that white is still the most frequently purchased automotive color worldwide, consumers are increasingly interested in automotive colors with a more personalized and tailored appearance. In current vehicle market trends, green has influenced both the blue and yellow color palettes, and has contributed to considering colors from a more ecocentric perspective. This is applicable to the Sea Glass color, a turquoise blue that was Axalta’s 2020 automotive color, and now ElectroLight, a yellowish green hue.

According Nancy lockhart, Global Head of Color Marketing at Axalta, “Our color of 2021 evokes sustainability, happiness and safety. ElectroLight is at the forefront of current color trends while anticipating new technological advancements. Consumers are looking for a groundbreaking color and ElectroLight proves it, while brings a progressive approach to the style and automotive design.