Christijan Albers' F1 career may not have been quite what he had hoped for, but Albers can still look back on a successful life in motorsport. He became champion in Formula Ford Benelux and German Formula 3, but he especially impressed in the DTM where he drove for HWA with an AMG CLK racer. Now you know Christijan Albers as an analyst for Viaplay and soon also for his new car: a Mercedes-AMG One.

Bee The Telegraph (where Albers also appears in the F1 podcast) the ex-driver tells his story. “I ordered my copy more than six years ago and now it is finally ready,” says Albers. Before Albers picks up his new car, Albers, his wife and two sons are given a tour of AMG and HWA. There the former driver comes across some memorabilia from his time. 'Then everything comes back a bit,' says Albers.

Unfortunately, the F1 analyst does not say anything about the options he has checked, so we cannot make an accurate estimate of the purchase price. Assume that Christijan Albers' car is worth at least 2.5 million euros. For this, the analyst receives a modified F1 drivetrain that produces 1,063 hp. 0 to 100 km/h should be possible in 2.9 seconds and the top speed is 352 km/h.

Why Albers goes for the AMG One and not the Valkyrie

Due to his link with Mercedes, Albers has a greater feeling for the AMG One. In addition, he prefers the 1.6-liter hybrid V6 turbo engine over the Cosworth V12 in the Valkyrie, because the AMG engine is 'of the current time'. Albers calls the car 'a super cool collector's item'. Hopefully he will take it out on the streets of Monte Carlo every now and then.