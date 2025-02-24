Formula 1’s 2025 season is about to start, and Aston Martin presented his new car this Sunday. After revealing his free and new sponsors in the car last year during the joint presentation, the British team presented in society the AMR25 by Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll through their social networks between promises of a revolutionary aerodynamics and several aces under the sleeve.

Just a few days before Adrian Newey’s official incorporation into the Silverstone factory, Aston Martin has announced his latest creation to the world, AMR25. Bob Bell and Eric Blandin are the main responsible for the car one thousand horses of power, 798 kilos of weight and an acceleration of 0 to 160 kilometers per hour in 3.7 seconds.

The performance of the British team is an unknown for 2025. constant failure of the improvements introduced career to career during the last two seasons They doubt a project that has turned completely after being separated Dan Fallows, technical director during 2023 and 2024.

But that turn is precisely the great focus of optimism. With Enrico Cardile, former Ferrari, already at the head of the technical department waiting for Newey, Aston Martin could make a great leap to the front thanks to An AMR25 that changes 95% of aerodynamics compared to its predecessoraccording to Fernando Alonso himself.

“We learned a lot in 2024, and the team has been using that as a driving force while we headed to this season with the AMR25. The competition will be very close in this last year of the current regulationsbut I know that the team has been working hard to make sure we are prepared. I am excited to return to the track; I am ready to help this team strengthen and continue this trip with Aston Martin, “said the Asturian pilot as welcome to his new car.