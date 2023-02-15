Rico Verhoeven has once again bought a big box: the brand new Range Rover Sport.

The new Range Rover Sport you hardly ever see driving in the Netherlands, but that will undoubtedly change. In the Gooi and Oud-Zuid you will probably stumble across it soon. Rico Verhoeven is there early, because he has already received a new Range Rover Sport.

Rico is no stranger to the brand, having previously owned the previous Range Rover Sport, a Range Rover Velar and – believe it or not – a Range Rover Evoque. Because Rico has good connections with the dealer, it is now time for the next one: the new Range Rover Sport.

This one is not made in black for a change, but in a nice color: Firenze Red. Rico has also immediately added a personal touch. The original rims have been replaced by thick 23 inch Urban Automotive rims. The running boards also come from Urban. Other than that, the car is still completely standard, except for the logos.

Motor-wise it is not the thickest version (that is the P530), but Rico has little to complain about with the P510e. It does not have a V8, but with a six-in-line and an electric motor, this version still has 510 hp. That is only 20 hp less than the P530, while you save half a ton.

It is not surprising that Rico Verhoeven has equipped his Range Rover with Urban accessories, because he also happens to be a shareholder of Urban Europe. So count on the car also getting a thick Urban Automotive body kit as soon as it is out.

