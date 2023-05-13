For those who thought that the new AC Cobra was a good example of air bikes, it really exists!

You might think AC Cars is an American company, but that’s not true. It is a British manufacturer of actually quite normal British sports cars. The American thing is mainly in the fact that Carroll Shelby decided to take the AC Ace and put a blubber-thick 427 cubic inches V8 from Ford, that is about 7.0 liters in size. That made this compact roadster a bloody fast device: it weighed around a ton, but if you pushed the engine to the limit with about 490 hp you could reach 298 km / h. That’s great stuff. Fun fact: no consensus has ever been reached on whether it is an American or British car. The United Kingdom thinks that AC Cars is British and therefore a British car, but the American Shelby transformed the AC Ace into the now so iconic car. For example, Gran Turismo 4 had both an AC Cobra 427 and a Shelby Cobra 427, probably to avoid World War III.

New Cobra

This is just an introduction, because the AC Cobra has become a very well-known car. You can really pay a lot of money for a good copy nowadays, because many have not been built. People do try to copy the car. For example, there are many restomodders who give it a try, but also, for example, EV conversions and companies that install a more modern engine. And then there’s AC Cars itself.

The ‘real’ parent company of the original AC Cobra presented the new Cobra GT Roadster last year. Back then as renders, but the brand was deadly serious about a production model. We get to see it now: this is the AC Cobra GT Roadster in the flesh!

AC Cobra GT Roadster

As already said then: a Cobra is of no use if it does not look like a Cobra. The AC Cobra GT Roadster is therefore actually exactly like its original. It was a bit chubby: the AC Ace with its much smaller engine was also only designed to accommodate a 4.7 liter engine. To fit the 427 engine (and have room for wider tires and such), the Cobra got a bit more “chubby.” That makes it iconic and you can see that on the new Cobra. However, the bars that should serve as a front bumper are gone, because there are better solutions for that today. LED lights all around complete the slightly more modern look.

Oh yes, and the car has been made a little more modern with gigantic center lockrims, which spoil the image of the era a bit. You will also find many modern touches that are necessary to make it street legal, such as much more modern mirrors and a thick windscreen frame. The advantage of that is that it is just street legal.

Dimensions

It would be logical to suspect that the AC Cobra GT Roadster is just the same size as its original, but that is not true. At 2,570 mm, the wheelbase has increased by 284 mm and the whole car is 110 mm longer: 4,225 mm. As a result, it is also slightly wider than the original. The entire body is made of carbon fiber, yet the whole is almost 450 kilos heavier than the original.

Engine

Fortunately, Father Time has influenced the type of engine that you can put in the front of the AC Cobra GT Roadster. For the imaging: the sjaak of a 7.0 liter V8 was good for almost 500 hp in the end. The new Cobra ‘only’ has to do with a 5.0 liter V8. The ‘Coyote’ V8 of the Mustang could be used. As standard it delivers less horsepower than the original! Then it comes from 460 hp. With the increased weight, the Cobra is probably not even as sensational as the original.

Fortunately, you can get the engine in its best shape, because then there is a supercharger on top. So you have 663 horsepower to play with and then you can sprint to 100 in 3.4 seconds. In terms of transmission, you can choose from the two gearboxes with which Ford also supplies the Mustang: a six-speed manual or a ten-speed automatic.

Interior

Inside the AC Cobra GT Roadster, there’s good news and bad news. The bad news is that modern times clearly make the whole thing less authentic. A steering wheel that was just pulled from the shelves at Ford, modern seats and some modern gimmicks to keep it from feeling like a dungeon. The good news is that they have done their best to bring back some old-fashioned things. A poker with a simple ball as a gear knob, that’s cool. The clock shop in the middle also looks like it just came out of the Cobra. What makes it all really nice is that the storage space in the door doubles as saddlebags. With old-fashioned leather straps: nice!

Limited

It actually sums up the AC Cobra GT Roadster quite well: modern and classic meet, but not always in the way that is most enjoyable. Nevertheless, there are bound to be people who love this and for those people there is good news. The AC Cobra GT Roadster goes into production in an edition of 250 units. It is not yet known what the joke will cost.

This article This is the new AC Cobra in the flesh appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Cobra #flesh